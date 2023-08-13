Bengaluru man sues supermarket for selling expired food items, wins Rs 10,000 as compensation

A Bengaluru man successfully sued a supermarket for selling him expired oats that caused food poisoning. Despite falling sick, he discovered the relabeled expiration date. Legal action followed after unsuccessful communication with the supermarket. After nine months, the consumer court ruled in his favor, awarding him Rs 10,000 in compensation for the incident.

People often buy food items without checking their manufacture and expiry dates in supermarkets. They fail to examine the expiry dates and hence, fall sick due to the expired food. A Bengaluru man has won a case after suing the supermarket for selling expired oats in their shop.

A Bengaluru resident suffered from food poisoning after eating oats he bought at a supermarket. Later, he sued the supermarket for selling expired food and won the case and compensation of Rs 10,000.



After consuming oats, he had fallen sick and was diagnosed with food poisoning, After consulting the doctor, he checked the manufacture and expiry date of the oats, to find that the product was expired. The product was relabelled with fresh dates, on the original label.

He had contacted the staff of the supermarket but did not receive any positive response. Therefore, he sent out a legal notice on November 7, 2021, for engaging in unfair trade practices. He appealed to the consumer court in Shantinagar.

His lawyer presented the case to the court, but his opposition lawyer who represented the Namdhari supermarket claimed that the allegations were false as the company had been in the business for many years.



The case continued for nine months and the consumer court ruled out a decision in the favour of the customer, as he had provided correct evidence related to the relabelling of the Oats packet.

The Court ordered Namdhari Company to pay compensation of Rs.5000 to the customer and an additional Rs.5000 for his court expenses. They are given two months period to pay the fine.

