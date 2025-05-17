A 50-year-old man in Bengaluru's Banasawadi area fatally stabbed his wife with a woodwork chisel after a domestic dispute. He later surrendered to the police. The couple often fought over his contact with daughters from a previous marriage.

Bengaluru: A man stabbed his wife to death with a woodworking chisel following a domestic dispute in the Banasawadi police station area.

The deceased, Kalavani (47), lived in Bachchappa Layout, Banasawadi. The incident took place around 4am on Friday. The accused, Ramesh (50), has been arrested and is currently being interrogated, according to officials.

Details about the Incident

Kalavani’s first husband and Ramesh’s first wife are both deceased. The couple fell in love and married 10 years ago. They have a 9-year-old son. Ramesh works as a carpenter, while Kalavani was a homemaker.

Ramesh occasionally met and spoke with his two daughters from his first marriage, which Kalavani opposed. This led to frequent quarrels over the past year. On Thursday night, they argued again over the same issue, during which Kalavani reportedly insulted Ramesh’s daughters, enraging him.

Surrenders to police

The couple’s argument continued Friday morning, during which Ramesh stabbed Kalavani multiple times with the chisel, killing her. He then surrendered at the Banasawadi police station and confessed to the murder. The police arrested him, inspected the crime scene, and sent the body for a post-mortem. A murder case has been registered at the Banasawadi police station.