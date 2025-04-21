The probe into former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash’s murder has intensified, with Bengaluru Police questioning his wife and daughter for over 12 hours amid mounting suspense and speculation surrounding the motive behind the brutal killing.

The 68-year-old retired IPS officer was found dead on Sunday at his residence in the upscale HSR Layout area of Bengaluru. His blood-soaked body bore multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen. Investigators say a sharp weapon was likely used in the attack. The brutal nature of the killing has raised serious concerns, especially as it occurred within the safety of the former top cop’s own home.

According to police sources, Om Prakash’s wife Pallavi, their daughter, and another relative were present in the house at the time of the murder. All three were detained for questioning shortly after the incident. Sources said the wife and daughter were interrogated for over 12 hours by crime branch officials.

While no arrests have been made yet, police say preliminary evidence suggests a strong possibility of “internal” involvement. “Initial investigation indicates the use of a sharp weapon. The case appears to be domestic in nature, but we are exploring all angles,” said Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar. The autopsy report is awaited.

Police confirmed that the emergency control room received a call from a fourth individual — not present at the crime scene — who informed them about the body. This prompted officers to rush to the residence, where they discovered the retired DGP’s body on the ground floor of his three-storey home. An FIR was registered based on a formal complaint filed by Om Prakash’s son, who was not present at the house during the incident.

Sources familiar with the family said Om Prakash and his wife had frequent arguments, though it is too early to draw conclusions. “We are examining call records, CCTV footage, and forensic evidence from the scene,” an investigator added.

Om Prakash was an Indian Police Service officer of the 1981 batch and had served the state for over three decades. Appointed as Karnataka’s DGP in March 2015, he also held top posts in the Fire and Emergency Services and the Home Guards.

With the probe into Om Prakash’s murder entering a critical phase, police officials say they are treating the case with the highest priority and sensitivity, vowing to leave no stone unturned.