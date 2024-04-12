Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Man jumps to death from Nayandahalli flyover allegedly after consuming drugs

    A tragic incident unfolded at Nayandahalli flyover in Bengaluru as 30-year-old Naveen Kumar took his life by jumping from the bridge. Kumar, employed on a contract basis at Karnataka Power Factory, had been battling personal issues and allegedly consumed drugs before the incident. Despite a swift response from authorities, he couldn't be saved.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    Tragedy struck Nayandahalli flyover in Bengaluru as a young man took his own life by jumping from the bridge on Monday. The incident, which occurred near Byatarayanpur, prompted a swift response from local authorities.

    The victim, identified as Naveen Kumar, aged 30, had parked his bike on the flyover before plunging to his death. Kumar, who hailed from Jnanabharati, had been working on a contract basis at Karnataka Power Factory for the past three months.

    Reports suggest that Kumar, who had tied the knot just four months ago, was battling personal demons and had allegedly consumed drugs before the incident. He had left his home in the morning, indicating that he was headed to work.

    Upon receiving the distressing news, Byatarayanpur police rushed to the scene. However, despite their efforts, Kumar could not be saved, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
