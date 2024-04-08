Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

A tragic incident occurred at the Renaissance Hotel near the Race Course, where a man fell to his death. Seshadripur police responded promptly to investigate whether it was suicide or an accident. Initial reports indicate it may have been suicide. Witnesses expressed grief.

A heartbreaking incident unfolded at the Renaissance Hotel located near the Race Course, where a man lost his life after falling from the building. The Seshadripur police swiftly responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic event. Upon arriving at the hotel, authorities began their examination to determine whether the man's fall was a result of suicide or an accidental occurrence. The scene was carefully inspected, and initial reports suggest that the man may have taken his own life. According to the sources, the man plunged to death from the 19th floor of the Renaissance Hotel.

The video shows a man sitting on the edge of the 19th floor, and after a few seconds, he suddenly leaps into the air. Witnesses who recorded the video expressed their sorrow and disbelief at the tragic turn of events. Many gathered to offer their condolences and support to those affected by the incident. As soon as they received the news, the Seshadripuram police came to the place of the fateful occurrence and began their probe. The High Grounds Police Station has registered a case and commenced an investigation into the matter.