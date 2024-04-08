Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    A tragic incident occurred at the Renaissance Hotel near the Race Course, where a man fell to his death. Seshadripur police responded promptly to investigate whether it was suicide or an accident. Initial reports indicate it may have been suicide. Witnesses expressed grief.

    A heartbreaking incident unfolded at the Renaissance Hotel located near the Race Course, where a man lost his life after falling from the building. The Seshadripur police swiftly responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic event. Upon arriving at the hotel, authorities began their examination to determine whether the man's fall was a result of suicide or an accidental occurrence. The scene was carefully inspected, and initial reports suggest that the man may have taken his own life. According to the sources, the man plunged to death from the 19th floor of the Renaissance Hotel. 

    The video shows a man sitting on the edge of the 19th floor, and after a few seconds, he suddenly leaps into the air. Witnesses who recorded the video expressed their sorrow and disbelief at the tragic turn of events. Many gathered to offer their condolences and support to those affected by the incident. As soon as they received the news, the Seshadripuram police came to the place of the fateful occurrence and began their probe. The High Grounds Police Station has registered a case and commenced an investigation into the matter. 

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
    Lifestyle

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG
    Entertainment

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA
    Entertainment

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf
    Entertainment

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf
    Entertainment

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Must See

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp
    Karnataka

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?
    India News

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)
    India News

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)