The ED has attached assets worth ₹159.51 crore in a West Bengal illegal coal mining case, bringing the total seizure to ₹482.22 crore. The probe targets Anup Majee's syndicate, which used a sophisticated network for pilferage and bribery.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday announced the provisional attachment of assets worth ₹159.51 crore in connection with a massive illegal coal mining and pilferage operation in West Bengal. The latest action targets a criminal syndicate led by Anup Majee, alias 'Lala', and brings the total value of seized assets in this case to ₹482.22 crore. The investigation highlights a sophisticated network involving fake tax invoices, a WhatsApp-based bribery system, and the alleged laundering of funds through prominent political consultancy firms and industrial groups.

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Syndicate Operations and Beneficiaries

The investigation has revealed that the illegal mining operations were carried out by a syndicate led by Anup Majee, also known as 'Lala'. Certain beneficiary companies in West Bengal were found to have knowingly purchased illegally excavated coal in cash, thereby assisting in the concealment and projection of Proceeds of Crime as legitimate.

The attached assets include investments in movable financial instruments such as corporate bonds and alternative investment funds held in the names of beneficiary entities, including Shyam Sel and Power Limited and Shyam Ferro Alloys Limited, part of the Shyam Group managed and controlled by Sanjay Agarwal and Brij Bhushan Agarwal.

Elaborate Modus Operandi Uncovered

Further investigation has established that the syndicate was engaged in illegal excavation and widespread coal pilferage, distributing the coal to multiple factories in West Bengal with the active facilitation of local administrative elements.

The 'Lala Pad' and WhatsApp Bribery System

A key modus operandi involved the use of an illegal transport challan system known as the 'Lala pad', which functioned as a fake tax invoice issued in the name of non-existent entities. Along with the fake transport challan, a currency note of Rs 10 or Rs 20 was provided to the transporter. The transporter would take a photograph of the said currency note while holding it beside the number plate of the truck, dumper, or tipper carrying the illegal coal and send the image to the operator of the coal syndicate. The operator would then circulate the photograph through WhatsApp to concerned Police officials and other government authorities along the route of the vehicle, ensuring that the truck was not intercepted or, if intercepted, was immediately released.

Underground Hawala Network

The investigation has also uncovered the use of an underground hawala network for transferring Proceeds of Crime in cash, bypassing formal banking channels. Transactions were authenticated using unique identifiers, typically the serial number of a currency note shared between sender and recipient.

With this latest attachment, the total value of assets attached in the case has reached Rs 482.22 Crore. (ANI)