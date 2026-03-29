A man in Bengaluru has filed a police complaint alleging sexual and mental harassment by his wife. He claims she made disturbing demands, sent explicit content, and refused to return gold jewellery. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

In a shocking and unusual case from Bengaluru, a husband has approached the police alleging sexual and mental harassment by his wife. The incident, reported from the city often referred to as the Silicon City, highlights a rare instance in which a man has claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. The complainant has accused his wife of making disturbing demands and subjecting him to continuous harassment, prompting police intervention.

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What Is the Case About?

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Amruthahalli police station in Bengaluru. According to the complaint, the husband stated that their marriage began on a normal note, but his wife’s behaviour changed over time.

“Everything was fine when we got married, but as days passed, her behaviour began to change,” he said.

Allegations Of Disturbing Demands

The husband has alleged that his wife began forcing him into uncomfortable and inappropriate situations. He claims she pressured him to engage in activities against his will and subjected him to both mental and physical harassment when he refused. He further alleged that she sent him explicit content to coerce and intimidate him, leaving him distressed.

Troubled By Past Disclosures

According to the complaint, the wife would frequently speak about her past relationships, which caused him emotional distress. He alleged that these repeated discussions affected his peace of mind. The complaint also mentions frequent arguments over lifestyle choices, including late-night outings and regular alcohol consumption.

Dispute Over Jewellery

The husband has also accused his wife of refusing to return gold jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees that he had entrusted to her earlier in the marriage. A family panchayat was reportedly convened to resolve the issue, but no resolution was reached.

Police Investigation Underway

Unable to cope with the situation, the husband filed a formal complaint at the Amruthahalli police station. He has submitted details, including alleged chats and other evidence, to support his claims. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The case draws attention to the broader issue of domestic harassment and underscores that men can also be victims, and that such complaints must be examined with seriousness and sensitivity.