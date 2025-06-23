Israel-Iran War: As Iran reels under joint US-Israeli strikes, Putin’s open support signals a dangerous new phase in a war threatening to spiral into global conflict.

Israel-Iran War: On Monday, a high-stakes diplomatic exchange unfolded behind the Kremlin’s closed doors. Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s seasoned diplomat and former nuclear negotiator, stepped into Vladimir Putin’s inner sanctum with a message no ordinary emissary could carry — a personal letter from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei himself. The contents weren’t disclosed, but sources close to Iranian state media say the letter contained a plea, and perhaps a veiled warning: Tehran wants more than words from Moscow.

This wasn’t just another routine meeting. Araghchi arrived at a moment when Iran is burning — literally and diplomatically — after enduring the most severe US military action since 1979. Russia's response so far, Tehran believes, has been tepid. It wants its most powerful ally to step out of the shadows and into the line of fire.

Israel-Iran War: Putin’s Carefully Calculated Outrage

Until now, Putin’s tone had been characteristically restrained. But with global condemnation mounting, the Russian President finally broke his silence.

“The unprovoked, outright aggression against Iran has no basis and no justification,” he declared, condemning what he called “unjustified attacks” on Iran.

He emphasized Russia’s stance had already been clearly articulated at the UN and by the Foreign Ministry. Yet, there was no mention of the United States by name — a notable omission that reflects the tightrope Putin is walking.

“Our position on the ongoing events is well known. It has been clearly stated and articulated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on behalf of Russia, as well as in the stance we have taken at the United Nations Security Council,” he added.

This balancing act — condemning violence while avoiding direct confrontation with the US — is becoming increasingly fragile. Especially as Trump dangles the carrot of better ties with Moscow, hoping to peel Russia away from Iran and China.

But Monday's statements were different. They marked Putin’s sharpest rebuke yet. And coming on the heels of Iran’s plea, it signals a subtle but significant shift in Russia’s posture.

Israel-Iran War: Tehran's Patience Wears Thin

Putin’s words may be welcomed in Tehran, but they won’t be enough. Iran's military leadership is already preparing for a “response” — one they vow will be “unprecedented.”

Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari of Iran’s elite Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ issued a chilling threat: “Iran will launch powerful and targeted operations that will inflict heavy, regretful, and unprecedented [damage], God willing.”

Scroll to load tweet…

In the chaos of repeated Israeli and American strikes, the voices coming out of Iran have grown more desperate. Even the usually composed Ali Akbar Velayati, Khamenei’s long-time adviser, sounded the alarm: "Bases used by US forces — in the region or elsewhere — could be attacked."

Tehran isn’t just threatening retaliation; it’s setting the stage for an expansion of the conflict. And in doing so, it’s signaling to Putin: if you don’t stand with us now, the war may spin far beyond your control.

The Regional Firestorm: 11 Days of Relentless Blows

The Israel-Iran war has reached a ferocity not seen in modern times. For 11 days straight, the skies above Tehran and Tel Aviv have thundered with missile strikes, sirens, and retaliations.

On Monday, Israel announced it had carried out “strikes of unprecedented force” on regime targets deep inside Tehran. Among them was the notorious Evin Prison, a symbol of state repression. Loud explosions rocked the city’s northern districts.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz was blunt: “We targeted agencies of government oppression in the heart of Tehran.”

Meanwhile, the US had already struck the Fordo nuclear facility with its feared GBU-57 “bunker buster” bombs. Monday brought more — this time from Israeli jets — against the same site.

Back in Israel, the war isn’t distant. It’s at their doorsteps. Missile barrages rained down on cities like Ashdod. Infrastructure was hit. Power grids flickered. The state-run electricity provider confirmed damage near “strategic infrastructure” in the south.

Irael-Iran War: The Shadow of Global Spillover

Beyond the craters and firestorms, the geopolitical landscape is shifting fast. China warned of “the spillover of war,” cautioning the world about the potential collapse of trade routes in the Gulf — routes that power the global economy.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio implored Beijing to pressure Tehran not to block the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil flows. The European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, added her voice: “Closing the Strait would be extremely dangerous.”

Oil markets are already jittery. Prices surged, then dipped, as traders tried to make sense of what’s next.

In Vienna, the UN's nuclear watchdog issued an alarming plea. Rafael Grossi, IAEA chief, urged Iran to grant access to inspectors again. Without it, the world has no way of knowing how much uranium — or how close to weapons-grade — is stockpiled.

“Allow IAEA inspectors to go back... and account for the stockpiles of uranium,” Grossi warned, referencing 400kg enriched to 60 percent purity.

Trump’s Victory Lap and the Russian Dilemma

As the region teeters on the edge, Donald Trump, the man who ordered the US strikes, claimed “monumental damage” to Iran’s nuclear program.

“Obliteration is an accurate term!” he posted on social media, though he shared no satellite images to back up his claim.

General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs, offered more specifics: seven B-2 bombers flew 18 hours, dropping 14 of the largest bunker-buster bombs ever made.

But amid this show of force, Putin’s conundrum becomes clearer. If Russia openly joins Iran’s side, it risks derailing whatever diplomatic leverage it still has with the West. Yet doing too little may render Moscow irrelevant in a war where its silence is already being scrutinized.

Israel-Iran War: What Russia’s Support Means Now

Putin's condemnation may seem symbolic — but in the world of diplomacy, even words carry strategic weight. Iran is banking on more: weapons transfers, intelligence, perhaps even coordinated cyber operations. If Russia escalates its support, the conflict risks turning into a wider proxy war — or worse, a direct confrontation between nuclear powers.

The question now is not if Russia will act, but how far it will go.

For Tehran, Putin’s backing is no longer just political — it’s existential.

And for the world, it’s a wake-up call: what happens next in this scorched corridor between Tel Aviv and Tehran could redefine global power in the 21st century.