Bengaluru: 30-year-old man attempts suicide at Jnanabharathi metro station, rescued; Train services resume

A 30-year-old man attempted suicide at Bengaluru's Jnanabharathi metro station on the Purple Line. Quick action by metro staff activated the Emergency Trip System, halting the train. Services were briefly disrupted but resumed by 2:30 pm. The man was rescued safely, and an investigation is underway.

In a shocking incident on the Purple Line of the Bengaluru Metro, a 30-year-old man from Bihar attempted suicide by jumping onto the tracks at Jnanabharathi metro station. The incident occurred at around 2:13 pm on September 17, 2024.

The individual, identified as Siddharth, leapt onto the tracks just as a train was approaching. Thanks to the quick response of the metro staff, the Emergency Trip System (ETS) was activated, halting the train and preventing a tragedy. The station controller and other personnel immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the man.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and Siddharth was safely pulled from the tracks.

Following the incident, metro services between Challaghatta and Mysuru Road were briefly disrupted. From 2:13 pm to 2:30 pm, two trains operated in a short loop on Mysuru Road instead of stopping at Challaghatta station. However, normal operations on the Purple Line resumed by 2:30 pm.

Metro authorities confirmed that the situation was quickly brought under control and thanked the alert staff for their swift action in ensuring passenger safety. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

