A 65-year-old man in Bengaluru died after an Okinawa e-scooter battery exploded while charging at home in Halasur. Police suspect overcharging caused the late-night blast and fire.

Bengaluru: A man has died in Bengaluru after an electric scooter exploded while it was being charged. The incident took place in the Halasur police station area. The victim has been identified as Lourd Nathan, a 65-year-old resident of Mercytown in Halasur. He was a former auto driver but had been staying at home due to poor health. Police have filed a case and are investigating the matter.

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The Midnight Blast

On Monday night, around 11 PM, Lourd Nathan put his son's Okinawa electric scooter to charge inside their small house, just like any other day, and went to sleep. But around 3 AM, the scooter's battery suddenly exploded. The blast was so intense that it left Lourd Nathan with severe burn injuries all over his body. His son and daughter-in-law, who were on the first floor, heard the loud noise and rushed downstairs. They found him critically injured. Sadly, he passed away on the way to a nearby hospital.

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Tragedy While Charging at Home

This tragic incident happened because the scooter was being charged inside the house. The explosion caused severe burns to Lourd Nathan. The fire from the blast also spread, burning a TV and a mattress in the room. Police suspect that the battery may have overcharged, causing it to explode. Lourd Nathan's son, Frank Antony, filed a complaint, based on which a case has been registered at the Halasur police station.

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