    Bengaluru man creates fake facebook account of wife, harasses her over marital dispute; complaint filed

    In Nandini Layout, Bengaluru, Satyanarayana Reddy stands accused of tormenting his wife by creating a fake Facebook profile portraying her as a call girl. After leaving due to alleged abuse, she faced relentless harassment. Reddy fled abroad, but authorities are actively seeking his arrest.

    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

    A distressing incident has emerged in Nandini Layout, Bengaluru, where a man stands accused of tormenting his wife by fabricating a false identity for her on Facebook. The accused, identified as Satyanarayana Reddy, purportedly resorted to this egregious act out of anger following his wife's departure from their marital home.

    The couple, married in 2019 and blessed with a daughter, initially enjoyed a harmonious relationship. However, discord surfaced when the husband allegedly neglected his responsibilities towards household maintenance, leading to a confrontation with his wife. Subsequently, Reddy purportedly subjected his wife to both mental and physical abuse over the past year.

    Unable to endure the torment any longer, the wife decided to leave their residence and seek refuge in her hometown. Upon her departure, her family intervened, expressing their lack of confidence in Reddy's ability to care for her. Enraged by this, Reddy resorted to social media as a means of retaliation.

    Operating under the guise of a fake Facebook account named "Kala Shashi," Reddy allegedly posted his wife's photograph and contact details, falsely portraying her as a callgirl. The post invited unwarranted attention, prompting numerous individuals to make harassing phone calls and send disturbing messages to the victim and her sister, Bhavmaida.

    Distraught by the relentless harassment, the wife complained to the Nandini Layout Police Station. However, the accused, Reddy, had already fled abroad, continuing his nefarious activities remotely. Despite his absence, law enforcement authorities are diligently pursuing leads to apprehend him.

