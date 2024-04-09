Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Chennai based doctor arrested for cheating cab drivers with counterfeit notes

    Bengaluru's Magadi Road Police arrested Dr. K.R. Sanjay, a 44-year-old from Chennai, for allegedly distributing fake currency to cab drivers. The arrest followed a complaint by cab driver Jaripiti Chandrasekhar from Andhra Pradesh. The imposter hired Chandrasekhar, paid him with counterfeit notes, and fled without settling a bill. Authorities suspect the accused has a history of similar scams.

    The Magadi Road Police in Bengaluru apprehended a doctor who had been on the run after allegedly distributing fake currency to cab drivers. The suspect, identified as Dr. K.R. Sanjay, a 44-year-old resident of Chennai, was taken into custody. The arrest followed a complaint filed by a cab driver named Jaripiti Chandrasekhar from Sathyasai district in Andhra Pradesh.

    The accused, posing as Doctor Sanjay, hired a cab from Bengaluru to Kadri on March 27th through an online travel agency. Upon meeting the driver, Chandrasekhar, near Manipal Hospital in Yesvantpur, the imposter introduced himself and proceeded with his plan.

    Under the guise of having cash, the accused suggested using a digital payment method instead. Chandrasekhar agreed and transferred Rs. 10,000 via phone pe. Subsequently, the imposter handed over 21 notes of Rs. 500 each to Chandrasekhar, claiming they were genuine. Later, feigning the need to make a phone call, the accused absconded from a bar and restaurant without settling the bill.

    The fraud came to light when Chandrasekhar attempted to use the Rs. 500 notes received from the imposter to pay the restaurant bill, only to discover they were counterfeit. He reported the incident to Border Road Police Station, leading to an investigation and the subsequent arrest of the accused.

    Further scrutiny revealed that the accused had a history of fraudulent activities, with cases registered against him in various police stations across Chennai, including Siddapur. Authorities suspect that the accused had been involved in similar scams, using fake currency, and are currently investigating the source of the counterfeit notes.

