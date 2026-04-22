In Bengaluru Rural’s Devanahalli, a man climbed a 9-storey residential building and threatened to jump, demanding the District Collector’s intervention. The hours-long standoff triggered panic, with police and fire teams rushing for a rescue operation.

In a dramatic and alarming incident on the outskirts of Devanahalli town in Bengaluru Rural district, a young man created panic after climbing to the top of a nine-storey residential building and threatening to jump. The incident, which unfolded on the Devanahalli bypass at a private apartment complex, led to a tense situation that lasted for several hours, with police, fire brigade personnel, and local authorities rushing to the spot in an urgent bid to save his life. The man repeatedly shouted that he wanted “justice” and insisted that the District Collector (DC) must personally arrive at the scene to hear his grievances, drawing a large crowd and causing widespread concern.

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Incident At Devanahalli Bypass Apartment

The incident took place at a private apartment building located along the Devanahalli bypass road. The man, identified as Anand, climbed to the top floor and created a highly tense situation by threatening to end his life. His actions immediately triggered an emergency response, with Devanahalli police and fire brigade teams arriving at the location without delay.

Repeated Demands For DC’s Intervention

Despite repeated efforts by police officials and rescue teams to calm him down, Anand remained adamant. He continued to demand that the District Collector visit the spot and listen to his issues. His refusal to cooperate significantly complicated rescue efforts, as authorities attempted multiple rounds of negotiation to bring him down safely.

Mother’s Emotional Appeal Fails

In a deeply distressing moment, Anand’s mother also reached the scene and pleaded with him to step down and end the standoff. However, her emotional appeals were not successful. He reportedly remained firm on his demand and refused to listen to either his family or the police, further intensifying the situation.

Background And Mental Health Concerns

Anand is a resident of Ambedkar Colony in Devanahalli town. According to sources, he had previously served a jail sentence around four years ago in a POCSO case. It is believed that he has been under significant mental stress since his release. Reports also suggest that he has been expressing a desire to marry the same girl involved in the earlier case, which may have contributed to his current state of distress.

Police And Emergency Response

As the situation escalated, a large crowd gathered at the site, making crowd control an additional challenge for the authorities. Police teams, along with fire and rescue personnel, worked continuously to manage the situation and prevent any untoward incident. Preparations were reportedly made for a safe rescue operation as officials attempted to persuade him to come down voluntarily.

Need For Mental Health Intervention

The incident highlights serious concerns regarding mental health support and crisis intervention mechanisms. Situations of this nature underline the importance of timely counselling, psychological assistance, and structured support systems to prevent such extreme steps and ensure the safety of individuals in distress.