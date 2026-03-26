Family members of a man who died by suicide on Tuesday in Sindhari police station area of Balotra district have alleged that he was distressed due to harassment after an apology video recorded on the police station premises went viral on social media.

Family members of a man who died by suicide on Tuesday in Sindhari police station area of Balotra district have alleged that he was distressed due to harassment after an apology video recorded on the police station premises went viral on social media. The deceased was identified as Gautam Jeengar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a complaint filed by his brother, Anil Songara, Gautam had borrowed Rs 20,000 but struggled to repay the amount on time. As collateral, he handed over his mobile phone, valued at nearly Rs 30,000, to the lenders.

The report claims that Gautam was repeatedly threatened by the creditors, identified as Prince Nagoura and his father Vinod Nagora. The duo allegedly took him to the police station, where an apology video was recorded on the premises. The video later surfaced on social media.

Police stated that both parties had reached a repayment consensus following counselling. However, the video recorded within the police station was still circulated online, raising serious concerns about privacy and accountability.

Gautam’s family members and community staged a protest outside the hospital mortuary, demanding justice. Acting on the complaint, police have detained two accused and launched further investigation into the case.