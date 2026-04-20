A 45-year-old theft suspect, Ramji Jha, died in police custody in Indore after allegedly consuming toilet cleaner. Brought in for questioning over a stolen motorcycle, he died in hospital. A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

A 45-year-old theft suspect allegedly died by suicide after consuming toilet cleaner in police custody at Bhagirathpura outpost in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police officer said on Monday.

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The incident occurred on Sunday late evening and the deceased has been identified as Ramji Jha. He had been brought to the Bhagirathpura police outpost on late Saturday evening for questioning in connection with a stolen motorcycle. During interrogation, he asked to use the washroom, where he allegedly consumed toilet cleaner kept inside a bottle. As his health deteriorated, he was immediately taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

Judicial Inquiry to Be Ordered

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Zone 3) Ramsanehi Mishra said, "A suspect, Ramji Jha, was brought to Bhagirathpura police outpost in connection with a motorcycle theft on Saturday late evening. He was being interrogated in the police custody. On Sunday late evening, he consumed a suspected toxic cleaner from a bottle, leading to his deteriorating health. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead."

"As he was in police custody, a discussion has been made to order a judicial inquiry. Apart from this, a report has been sought from the first supervisory officer in order to determine the negligence and further legal action would be taken accordingly. If anyone is found guilty, action will be taken against them, the officer said.

Preliminary Investigation Details

Additional DCP Mishra further said, "There is a storage area inside the outpost where these substances are kept for cleaning purposes, along with a drinking water facility and wash basin. In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that he consumed a substance kept in a bucket there. Though a post-mortem report is awaited and further course of action will be taken based on the report."

Additionally, the officer added that there were three prior criminal records, including public intoxication and motorcycle theft, against the accused. A suspected stolen motorcycle had been found, in relation to which he was brought for interrogation.