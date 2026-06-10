A tourist from Bihar was caught urinating by the roadside in Darjeeling, despite a public pay toilet being located just a few metres away.

A tourist from Bihar was caught urinating by the roadside in Darjeeling, despite a public pay toilet being located just a few metres away. The incident, captured on video by a local resident, has sparked discussion about civic responsibility and maintaining the hill town's cleanliness.

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The video shows the resident confronting the tourist after spotting him relieving himself along a scenic stretch of road. Pointing towards a clearly visible pay toilet directly opposite the spot, the resident criticised the act and said such behaviour tarnishes Darjeeling's image.

"Dekhiye, aise log Darjeeling ko ganda karte hain (Look, these are the people who make Darjeeling dirty)," the resident said in the video, adding, "Saamne pay toilet hai (There is a pay toilet right in front of you)."

He further said, “Aisa karke aap log Darjeeling ko badnaam karte hain (By doing this, you give Darjeeling a bad name).”

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As the tourist appeared apologetic and began walking away, the resident continued questioning him, asking, "Aap bataiyye yeh toilet tha ki nahi tha yahaan pe? Aapka gaadi yahin park kiya hua hai saamne (Tell me, was there a toilet here or not? Your vehicle is parked right here)."

Offering a casual explanation, he said, "Arre meri gaadi yahin parked hai. Hum dhyaan nahi diye (My vehicle is parked right here. I didn't notice it)."

The resident immediately pointed out that the facility was clearly marked and difficult to miss. "Pay toilet yahaan likha hua hai, aapko dekhna chahiye (It is written here that this is a pay toilet; you should have noticed it)," he replied.

When asked where he was from, the tourist identified himself as being from Purnia in Bihar. The resident then said, “Aap log apni jagah ko badnaam kar rahe hain, yaad rakhiyega (You are giving your own place a bad name. Remember that).”