A 68-year-old woman, Shakira, was brutally murdered near Umar Farooq Mosque in Bengaluru during Ramadan over an alms money dispute. The accused have fled, and Ashok Nagar police have launched a search. The city is shocked by this tragic incident.

A shocking and heartbreaking incident has left Bengaluru residents stunned on the holy day of Ramadan. While the city was engaged in prayers and festive celebrations, a 68-year-old woman begging outside a mosque was brutally murdered by her own companions over a dispute regarding alms money. The attack took place near the Umar Farooq Mosque in Neelasandra, sparking fear and outrage in the neighbourhood.

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What Exactly Happened?

The victim has been identified as Shakira, a 68-year-old woman who had been begging in the Neelasandra area for many years. During Ramadan, devotees visiting the mosque were generously giving alms. Owing to her age, Shakira managed to collect more money than the other beggars, which reportedly triggered jealousy among her companions—Hussain, Reshma, and Fayaz.

Killed for Refusing to Share Money

The accused reportedly approached Shakira and demanded that she share her earnings. They allegedly said, “People are giving you more money because you’re old. We haven’t collected much today. You have to give us an equal share of what you’ve got.”

When Shakira refused, the argument escalated into violence. The accused picked up a wooden club lying nearby and struck her on the head. Shakira collapsed in front of the mosque, bleeding heavily, and died on the spot, shocking onlookers.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the incident, officers from Ashok Nagar Police Station rushed to the scene. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and a search for the accused has been launched. A case has been filed, and authorities are taking further legal action.

The public has expressed shock that such a cruel act could occur over a small amount of alms money, particularly on a sacred day. While the city was celebrating Ramadan, a brutal fight ended in tragedy, highlighting the dangers of greed and jealousy even in a holy context.