    Karnataka: Maratha activists assault Kannadigas over raising Karnataka flag in Belagavi

    Tensions rise in Ankali village as Marathi individuals attack a Kannada youth for hoisting a flag, sparking conflict over cultural identity. Case filed against five, one arrest made, four sought. The incident underscores ongoing clashes between native Kannadigas and non-native groups.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 3:55 PM IST

    Tensions escalated in Ankali village of Hukkeri taluk, in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, as a group of individuals from the Marathi community violently attacked a young man for planting a Kannada flag in front of the village panchayat. This incident of assault on Kannadigas has sparked outrage, highlighting the ongoing conflict over language and identity.

    The disturbing altercation unfolded when a Kannada flag was hoisted near Shivaji Putthali in Ankali village. Maratha community members objected to the presence of the Kannada flag, insisting that only the saffron flag should be displayed. This disagreement swiftly turned into a physical confrontation, with some assailants brutally assaulting the Kannada youth, an incident that has since gone viral on social media.

    In response to the violence, a case has been filed against five Maratha individuals at the Sankeshwar police station. Authorities have arrested one suspect in connection with the assault, while efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the remaining four absconding individuals involved in the attack.

    This clash highlights the ongoing tensions between native Kannadigas and non-native speakers, often resulting in conflicts over cultural identity and territorial claims. The incident underscores a concerning trend of rising attacks against Kannadigas and their cultural symbols, emphasizing the need for swift and decisive action by the government.

    Despite Karnataka's commitment to celebrating Kannada Rajyotsava and upholding the Kannada language and its people, incidents of aggression against Kannadigas continue to persist.

