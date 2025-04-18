The IPL 2025 season has set Bengaluru ablaze with excitement, as RCB fans rush to M Chinnaswamy Stadium. But a dark cloud looms over this joy: rampant ticket black marketing. Reports point to a shady network involving contractual Press Club employees, personal assistants of MLAs and Ministers, KSCA staff, and even some police from Cubbon Park Police Station. Despite a few arrests by the Bengaluru Police and Central Crime Branch (CCB), the response feels like a hollow gesture. Fans are frustrated, and the question lingers: is the CCB closing its eyes to the real culprits?

Stadium Workers Nabbed, But Real Culprits Still at Large

On April 13, 2025, eight people, including stadium workers, were nabbed for selling IPL tickets at prices as high as ₹32,000, far above their original cost of ₹1,200 to ₹13,000. Days earlier, seven others, including a canteen worker, were caught, with cases filed at Cubbon Park Police Station. The KSCA faces suspicion, with members likely to be questioned, and the BCCI has urged tighter checks on illegal sales. Yet, these arrests seem like a drop in the bucket. Fans see them as a publicity stunt, while the masterminds—possibly powerful figures—appear untouched.

Whispers of High-Level Involvement

Rumors of deeper corruption are hard to ignore. Whispers suggest that Press Club contractual staff, PAs of MLAs and Ministers, and even some Cubbon Park police are part of the racket, treating black marketing as easy money. These claims, though unproven, fuel public anger. If true, they hint at why the CCB’s actions lack teeth—catching small-time sellers while shielding bigger players. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner’s crackdown order sounds promising, but with only 15 arrests so far, it’s hard to believe the system is serious about cleaning up.

Public Trust Takes a Hit

This scam doesn’t just burn a hole in fans’ pockets; it shatters their trust. The IPL is about cricket’s magic, but when tickets are sold in backrooms, only the wealthy or connected get seats. Honest fans, scraping by to watch stars like Virat Kohli, are left out. The CCB and police must dig deeper, chasing leads to influential figures, whether in politics, the Press Club, or even their own ranks. Transparency is crucial—tell fans who’s being probed and what’s being done. Anything less feels like a betrayal.

Fans Deserve Transparency and Fair Access

Fans can shield themselves by buying tickets only from trusted platforms like BookMyShow, steering clear of shady dealers. But this is a temporary fix. The real solution demands that the Bengaluru Police, CCB, and KSCA stop playing games. They must expose the full network, no matter how high it goes. If Press Club staff, political PAs, or Cubbon Park police are involved, they should face the law. The KSCA needs to ensure tickets reach true fans, not black marketeers. Without bold action, Bengaluru’s IPL spirit will fade, and fans will lose faith.

It’s Time to Clean Up Cricket’s Dark Underbelly

The IPL is a festival of cricket, but black marketing is stealing its soul. With allegations swirling around Press Club employees, MLAs’ and Ministers’ PAs, KSCA staff, and even Cubbon Park police, the CCB’s half-hearted arrests aren’t enough. Bengaluru’s fans deserve better than a system that looks the other way. It’s time for the Commissioner and CCB to open their eyes, hunt down the real culprits, and bring justice to the game. Let’s demand a fair IPL—starting now.