Virat Kohli dismisses RCB fans' 'No.18' theory linking his jersey number to winning the IPL 2025 title. He humorously questions the logic, while highlighting the importance of staying positive.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli did not shy away from questioning the franchise’s fanbase for their logic behind ‘No.18’ theory to end their 17-year IPL title drought.

Virat Kohli has been a pivotal figure in the growth of Royal Challengers Bengaluru as both franchise and team over the last 18 years. Kohli has been part of RCB since the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. However, the 36-year-old has yet to lay his hand on the coveted IPL trophy despite leading the team over a decade, including a final in 2016 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and being the tournament’s leading run-getter.

In the ongoing IPL season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged as the strong contender to win the title as they won four matches in their six outings so far and are currently at the third spot with 8 points. Ahead of the IPL 2025, a large section of RCB fans have started to believe that it would be their year by connecting Kohli’s jersey number 18 to 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The ‘No.18’ has gained a lot of attention on social media, making it a lucky season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Virat Kohli to release their dream of winning the elusive IPL title.

Virat Kohli rejects ‘No.18’ theory

Though Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s fanbase has passionately held on to symbolic connection between his jersey no.18 and 18th IPL season, Virat Kohli rejected the team’s fans logic behind ‘No.18 ‘ theory to win the IPL title.

Speaking to Mr Nags aka Danish Sait, the veteran RCB batter was asked about his opinion on the ‘No.18’ theory coined by the fans. In response, Kohli hilariously questioned the fans for the logic behind it, while pointing out that fans ignored similar chances in the past seasons of the Indian Premier League.

“Were you not feeling it till now? It took 18 years to feel it. What about 17, 16, 19.” Kohli said.

“I think it's a good reason to be in a good space and be positive." he added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are one of the original three teams, alongside Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to win an elusive IPL title since the first season of the tournament in 2008. Though reaching the final thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016, RCB fell short of winning the IPL title.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been boasted of formidable line-up, including the likes Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Kevin Peitersen, Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, Anil Kumble, Faf du Plessis and to name a few over the years, yet they have been unable to clinch the elusive IPL trophy.

Virat Kohli in brilliant form in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli is enjoying his purple patch in the ongoing edition of the IPL. He is the leading run-getter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, amassing 248 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of 143.35.

During his 62-run knock against Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli joined David Warner, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, in a rare T20 list, becoming the second batter to complete 100 fifties in the history of format across all levels. Warner holds the record of 108 fifties in T20 cricket. Additionally, Kohli equalled Warner’s record for the most fifties in the IPL, with 66.

Virat Kohli will look to break David Warner’s all-time IPL record for the most fifties when Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18.