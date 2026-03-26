Bengaluru to introduce an app-based pay-and-park system on major roads, charging ₹30 for bikes and ₹50 for cars per hour. AI-enabled, cashless parking aims to streamline traffic but may face public concerns.

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is quietly getting ready to introduce another charge for the city's residents. It's bringing a 'Pay and Park' system, much like the ones seen in foreign countries, to Bengaluru.

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Once this plan is in place, you won't be able to park your vehicle just anywhere on the roads. You'll have to use designated spots and pay an hourly fee. If you break this rule, your vehicle will be towed and you'll face an extra fine!

The GBA is all set to launch this pay-and-park system in a few days, starting with key areas like Jayanagar, HSR Layout, Cubbon Park, and Koramangala. A private company from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has won the contract to manage this parking system. Reliable sources told 'Kannada Prabha' that the GBA held an important meeting with the traffic police on Wednesday to discuss the implementation.

This new system is being planned for Bengaluru, which is known globally as an IT city, to bring it on par with international standards. The GBA plans to roll it out on major roads in the first phase and then expand it across the city step-by-step.

Find Your Parking Spot on the App:

This whole pay-and-park system will be fully digital. The private company has even developed an app for it and will be responsible for managing parking on the city's main roads. The app will show you all the available parking spots on a particular road. For example, if you're going to Jayanagar, you can search the app to see where you can park. If you park anywhere else, a message will be sent to the towing crew, who will immediately tow your vehicle to a designated parking lot.

₹30 for Bikes, ₹50 for Cars:

In these paid parking zones, the hourly rate is ₹30 for two-wheelers and ₹50 for four-wheelers. The fee will be charged automatically as soon as you park your vehicle. This is a high-tech system based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). You can pay online right there using a QR code. The entire process will be cashless and won't require any staff on the ground.

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Objections to Including Residential Areas:

The traffic police have raised objections to including some residential roads in the pay-and-park scheme. They pointed out that these areas have already been notified as parking zones in the state gazette. The police argued that charging for parking on these roads would lead to public opposition. However, GBA officials reportedly said that they would sort out the issue.

Concessions for Markets and Schools:

The GBA has also proposed giving a discount on parking fees for vehicles near markets and schools/colleges. Officials said this would be convenient for people coming to shop at markets and for parents dropping off or picking up their children from school.

Tough Times Ahead for Street Vendors:

The new pay-and-park system is likely to create problems for street-side vendors. They will no longer be able to park their vehicles anywhere on the road to sell food or vegetables. It will also hit hotels and shops. With no street parking available, hotels could see fewer customers, potentially affecting their business, an official explained.

Impact on Upcoming Elections:

The timing of this new system has sparked a debate. GBA officials are pushing to implement it just as the government is preparing for the GBA elections. This parking system could become a major issue for the opposition parties to use against the government in the upcoming polls.

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