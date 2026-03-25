Bengaluru police arrested D. Raja, a house burglar, and recovered 527g of gold worth ₹79 lakh. He used railway tracks to avoid CCTV and mislead authorities. Raja’s methodical thefts and previous arrests highlight the challenges in tracking repeat offenders.

In a major breakthrough, the Ramamurthy Nagar police have arrested a man involved in a series of house thefts and recovered a substantial amount of gold from him. Authorities seized 527 grams of gold jewellery, valued at approximately ₹79 lakh, from the accused, marking one of the most significant recoveries in recent times.

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Accused Identified as D Raja

The police have identified the accused as D Raja, a 46-year-old resident of Abbigere in Chikkabanavara, originally from Davanagere district. Investigations revealed that Raja employed a highly methodical approach to carry out his thefts while evading CCTV surveillance across the city.

The Railway Track Master Plan

According to police reports, Raja used railway tracks as his primary route to survey and approach houses located nearby. By avoiding main roads and CCTV-monitored areas, he effectively minimised the risk of being captured on camera.

His strategy extended beyond simply avoiding detection. After stealing valuables, he would remain hidden near the scene for several hours, misleading authorities who were reviewing CCTV footage and crime timelines. Using this method, Raja is believed to have committed multiple thefts across Bengaluru.

Previous Arrests and Recurring Offences

This was not Raja’s first encounter with law enforcement. A few days earlier, the Baiyappanahalli police had arrested him for similar crimes, seizing gold worth several lakhs. With court approval, the Ramamurthy Nagar police took him into custody from jail for questioning, which led to the discovery of an additional half a kilo of gold.

Investigation and Police Tactics

The case was cracked following meticulous analysis of CCTV footage and tracking of unusual routes. Police pieced together timelines and patterns of Raja’s movements, which ultimately led to his identification and arrest.

Authorities suspect that further questioning could link Raja to additional unsolved theft cases. The Ramamurthy Nagar police continue to investigate to uncover the full extent of his criminal activities.