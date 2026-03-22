A Bengaluru design engineer, Sunal Sood, went viral after using a custom AI to automate his difficult house-hunting process. His algorithm scanned Facebook groups, filtered listings based on specific criteria, and efficiently generated a short list of potential homes, showcasing a new way to tackle the city's tough property market.

In a city like Bengaluru, where property seeking may seem like a second job, one design engineer opted to let AI handle the mess. Sunal Sood's essay on using artificial intelligence to expedite his hunt for a home has gone viral. The caption reads, "House seeking in Bangalore is a full-time job. So I hired an AI," Sood explained his astonishingly efficient methodology, which has left the internet astonished and little envious.

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Instead of painstakingly scanning through postings, Sood automated the process with artificial intelligence techniques. According to his post, the algorithm searched through numerous Facebook flat and roommate groups, filtering postings based on certain prompts. It prioritised recent articles, filtered out spam or bogus leads, and even made sure that only "no broking" alternatives were included.

But it didn’t stop there. The AI also checked travel time to key locations, compiled contact details into tappable links, and delivered a clean, easy-to-read summary. “My workflow and how it helped me, save it so you can try it out,” Sood wrote, outlining each step for others looking to replicate the process. The result? “Output: 20 leads, 4 visits, 1 finalised.”

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For anybody who has attempted to find a property in Bengaluru, this level of efficiency seems almost unbelievable. Social media users reacted quickly, with many calling the hack "genius" and others mocking that even house searching had entered the "AI era."

Sood's technique demonstrates how smart technologies may ease even the most difficult chores, since it appears that in 2026, even choosing a house may require some AI assistance.