An auto-rickshaw has gained social media fame after a user posted a picture of its unique price list for in-vehicle amenities. The viral image shows charges for using a fan, purchasing cold water, and mobile charging, sparking praise from users for the driver's innovative business idea.

An auto rickshaw has gone popular on social media after a distinctive price display inside the vehicle piqued consumers' interest. Shagun Ohri, an X user, published a post with a snapshot of an auto-rickshaw that looks to be showing the pricing for various facilities provided inside. The image depicts a sheet of paper put behind the driver's seat of an automobile, with facility costs written on it.

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The text on it reads, "Welcome to premium auto. FAN for 30 minutes, Rs 10 only. New Cold Water bottle 500ML Rs 12 only. USB Mobile Charging Any pin Available and Chargeable."

The image of the auto is going viral on social media and is getting appreciation from the social media users. This post highlights the amenities offered within the vehicle, along with their corresponding prices.

Check Out Viral Post

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How Did Social Media React?

Social media users were astounded to see the expensive vehicle. Users complimented the auto rickshaw driver's inventiveness. A user said: "This is kind of innovation I want to see in autos, trying to make some extra income."

Another person commented, "Good idea, especially in summer." "Wow, that's cool," said a third user. Another user asked, "Where is the fridge to keep the water cool?"

In the post's comments section, users refer to it as a "Peak Bengaluru" moment.