    Undergarment, blood sample, CCTV & more: Kolkata horror accused's '9 articles' among 53 items key to CBI probe

    The ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College has taken a significant turn with the seizure of 53 critical items by Kolkata police.

    Undergarment blood sample CCTV & more: Kolkata horror accused's '9 articles' among 53 items key to CBI probe snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 6:36 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 6:36 AM IST

    The ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College has taken a significant turn with the seizure of 53 critical items by Kolkata police, including nine "incriminating articles" found on the prime suspect, Sanjay Roy. Among these items are the clothes, undergarments, and sandals Roy was wearing during the crime, according to a TOI report.

    The investigation has gathered momentum with the inclusion of crucial digital evidence, particularly phone tower data that placed Roy at the crime scene during the attack in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9. Roy's bike and helmet were also confiscated as part of the evidence collection.

    Forensic reports, expected in batches over the coming days, are anticipated to play a pivotal role in the case, the report added. The 40 exhibits gathered by the state forensic science laboratory from the crime scene on the night of the incident, between 8:30 PM and 10:45 PM, hold significant importance. The entire procedure was thoroughly documented on video, with local witnesses, including doctors, present throughout.

    Data extracted from Roy's cloned mobile phone, carried out under the supervision of a magistrate in court, is another critical piece of digital evidence. Additionally, CCTV footage from two hospital cameras—number 8 and number 16—captured Roy's presence on the premises, further strengthening the case against him.

    Expert teams from the detective department's scientific wing also collected fingerprint and footprint evidence at the crime scene. Moreover, a medical report detailing injuries on Roy's left cheek, left hand, and the back of his left thigh will serve as further proof of his involvement in the heinous crime.

    Roy's blood samples, which have been collected to match with those found at the crime scene, will be central to the forensic analysis. Additionally, the CBI has reportedly made a requisition to Kolkata police traffic control room and a nationalized bank in Shyambazar to preserve relevant CCTV footage, which will be included in the digital evidence presented in court.

    As the investigation continues, the CBI is expected to submit a charge sheet, bolstered by the comprehensive array of physical, digital, and forensic evidence gathered so far, in an effort to bring justice to the victim and her family.

