    Bengaluru horror: 11 cats allegedly poisoned by neighbour in Rajarajeshwari Nagar; check details

    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar complex has suffered a loss of Eleven domestic cats, including seven kittens, due to poisoning in November 2023. The mysterious deaths, initially perplexing, have now been confirmed by reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Government Veterinary Hospital. Police suspicions have turned towards a woman residing in the same building.

    Businessman Shyamveer Sharma, a devoted pet owner, was devastated by the sudden illness that befell his beloved cats, leading to their untimely demise. Despite desperate attempts to save them, including costly medical treatments amounting to 70,000 rupees, his efforts proved futile, leaving him mourning the loss of his cherished pets.

    CCTV footage uncovered a disturbing truth - a woman residing within the same apartment complex was captured on camera tampering with the feeding bowls intended for the innocent cats. It was revealed that she callously administered zinc phosphate, a poisonous substance, leading to irreparable damage to the cats' vital organs and ultimately causing their agonizing deaths. Despite the heartbreaking revelation, the woman's actions persisted, leaving a trail of devastation in her wake.

    Sharma's grief was compounded by the realization that his innocent pets had fallen victim to deliberate cruelty within the confines of their own home. The apartment association, upon investigation, confirmed that Sharma's cats had never caused any disturbances within the premises, further highlighting the senseless nature of the poisoning.

    Efforts to seek justice for the slain felines faced obstacles as the suspected woman chose to evade personal accountability, opting instead to send her lawyer in her stead. However, undeterred by the challenges, the police are committed to pursuing legal action, with plans underway to file a chargesheet under Section 428, which condemns the offense of killing or maiming an animal.

