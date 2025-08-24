Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao urged better support for journalists during the 75th anniversary of Karnataka Journalists' Cooperative Society, promising interest-free loans, enhanced healthcare under Media Sanjeevini.

Bengaluru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasized the importance of supporting journalists, the fourth pillar of democracy, during the 'Amrita Sambhrama' program at Kondajji Basappa Auditorium on Palace Road on Saturday. The event marked the 75th anniversary of the Karnataka Journalists' Cooperative Society. Minister Rao expressed hope that journalists should receive interest-free loans and better healthcare facilities to recognize their challenging work and dedication.

Interest-Free Loans and Healthcare Assurance

Minister Rao highlighted that accredited journalists could avail free healthcare services up to Rs 5 lakh under the 'Media Sanjeevini' scheme. Discussions will be held with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure that all genuine journalists benefit from this initiative. Additionally, the government is considering releasing an interest-free loan of Rs 10 crore to strengthen the cooperative society, either immediately or through the upcoming budget.

Amrita Mahotsav Commemorative Issue and Honours

On the occasion, a commemorative issue of Amrita Mahotsav was released, and officials who contributed to the development of the association were honored. Present at the event were President Ramesh M Palya, Vice President Doddabommayya, Treasurer Mohankumar, and directors Anand Baidanamane, KV Paramesh, Dhyan Poonachcha, Ramesh Hirejamburu, Vinodkumar, Rajendrakumar, Krishnakumar, Nayana, Vanita, and others.

Assurance of Fulfilling Journalists' Demands

Chief Minister's media advisor KV Prabhakar, who received the memorandum on behalf of the government, highlighted the society’s strong track record, noting its 'A' grade audit classification and recognition as the best cooperative society during the 'Sahakara Saptaha' program in 2005. Currently, 539 journalists receive a monthly pension of Rs 15,000. Prabhakar assured that demands related to simplifying pension rules, providing land for a 'Media Village,' and other key requests would be presented to CM Siddaramaiah.

Demands of the Journalists' Association

The association requested that its members be given opportunities in government-nominated institutions, including the Media Academy. They also sought 10 acres of land for a 'Media Village' in Greater Bengaluru and simplification of rules under the Journalists' Pension Scheme.

The government’s support, according to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, will ensure that the cooperative society continues to grow and serve the journalist community effectively.