A Bengaluru gym faced backlash after a poster reading “Gays can’t re-rack weights” sparked outrage online. Zest Fitness Studio apologised, removed the poster, and highlighted the need for inclusivity in public spaces.

In a shocking incident that has drawn widespread attention on social media, a poster at a prominent gym in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, displayed what many are calling blatant casual homophobia. The poster read, “Gays can’t re-rack the weights. Are you?” The message sparked immediate outrage online, with Reddit users sharing images and condemning the gym for using ‘gay’ as a slur or insult.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While gyms often post reminders to encourage cleanliness and proper weight re-racking, using sexuality as a target crossed the line, leaving many shocked that such content was displayed publicly.

The Incident at Zest Fitness Studio

The poster was spotted at Zest Fitness Studio, a well-known gym in HSR Layout.

The post said, ‘I get that people leaving weights around is annoying for everyone, but using “gay” as a slur or an insult on a poster is wild to me. I never expected to see such blatant casual homophobia displayed so proudly in a public space.’

The post quickly gained traction online, sparking discussions about inclusivity, representation, and sensitivity in public spaces.

Gym Owner Issues Apology and Removes Poster

Following the backlash, Zest Fitness Studio released a formal apology on social media, stating:

"We really apologise for the poster. Our intention was not to hurt or target any community, and we respect everyone’s individuality. Our creative team went wrong, and we take full responsibility. Please consider this a personal apology from the owner and the brand. We are learning, improving, and committed to creating a positive environment always."

The gym confirmed that the poster has now been removed.

Social Media Reacts Critically

Despite the apology, social media users remained sceptical.

One Reddit user remarked, “The irony that the gym is called Zest Fitness Studio,” while another commented, “Shows how most gym owners are illiterate.

One more user said: "No brains… just muscles.”

Many argued that the apology seemed more about damage control than genuine accountability.

The Importance of Inclusivity in Public Spaces

The incident highlights the need for businesses, especially those in public-facing roles, to promote inclusivity and avoid casual use of slurs or offensive language. Experts argue that gyms, being spaces for personal growth and health, should prioritise respect, safety, and equality for all members.

While Zest Fitness Studio has taken corrective action, the incident serves as a reminder of how quickly casual discrimination can spark outrage online and the importance of fostering inclusive, welcoming spaces for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation.