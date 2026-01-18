Discover the viral story of a Bengaluru woman auto driver earning Rs 45,000 monthly. Trained by Namma Yatri, her journey of empowerment and financial independence is inspiring many across India.

In today’s world, everyone talks about the challenges of moving life forward, yet few can explain why it often feels so complicated. Auto drivers, while a step above the lowest-income groups, still fall below the middle class and are considered part of the growing gig economy, workers without a steady income. Recently, a Bengaluru resident’s note about one of their auto rides went viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion about the lives of auto drivers in Indian cities.

A Woman's Auto

A note from a young person about how a routine auto booking in Bengaluru turned into an unforgettable journey caught the attention of social media users. "Booked an auto. A lady driver pulls up. My friends got more excited than me lol 'Oh my god, it's a woman driver.' I obviously had to talk to her," wrote Sneha on her X handle. Sneha then wrote point by point on X about the conversation she had with the woman auto driver.

Monthly income of Rs 45,000

She has been trained for about 40 days at Namma Yatri. She finds it easy to drive an electric auto. She bought the auto on loan and has already paid back Rs 2.5 lakh. She earns Rs 45,000 a month, sometimes more. There are about 300 women auto workers in Koramangala alone. They all work as a group. She said that no one has ever made fun of her, and many people support her. She mentioned that young people, especially girls, talk to her and wave at traffic signals, and she smiled, saying this is her favorite part of the job, Sneha recalls. She has no other special interests or loans because it's an electric auto. Today, she is confident, very happy, and proud. 'The whole ride felt incredibly wholesome. Sometimes Bengaluru gets it so right,' Sneha wrote, concluding her note.

More women should come forward

The story of the woman auto driver leading a happy life by driving an auto in Bengaluru city greatly attracted social media users. They wrote that Sneha's note influenced them. Some wrote that they have had similar experiences. Others demanded that more women should come forward and gain a crucial position in the society's economy. Another user requested that more female cab drivers should come forward for the safety of women traveling alone.