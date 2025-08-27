Bengaluru Police arrested Paramesh, a serial wedding hall thief who disguised himself as a guest to steal gold. With his arrest, 8 theft cases have been solved, and gold worth ₹36.9 lakh along with cash was recovered.

Bengaluru police have nabbed a notorious thief whose very presence at wedding halls meant guaranteed loss of gold jewelry and cash for the bride and groom’s families. Identified as Paramesh, a resident of Gubbi in Tumkur district, this professional criminal had managed to build a house and purchase three sites using money from his thefts. He lived with his wife and children under the guise of a car service worker, while secretly running a long career of stealing valuables from weddings.

Theft at a Rajajinagar Wedding

The breakthrough came after 170 grams of jewelry was stolen during a wedding at the community hall in the Rajajinagar Industrial Area. The wedding was of the daughter of Shivashankar, president of the Dr Rajkumar Fans Association. Based on a complaint, Inspector Raju and his team from Magadi Road police examined CCTV footage from the hall and identified the suspect. Paramesh was later arrested near the railway station in Gubbi town.

A Professional Criminal With a Long History

Paramesh, originally from Nandini Layout in Bengaluru, is a repeat offender with a criminal history spanning two decades. About 20 years ago, he was caught by Kamakshipalya police for stealing gold jewelry at a wedding hall and was sentenced to two years in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. After his release, he shifted to Gubbi, living with his wife and two children while pretending to work at a car service center. However, his old habits never died.

Property Bought With Stolen Money

According to police, Paramesh invested his stolen wealth into real estate. He bought three sites in Gubbi in the names of his wife and son. On one of these sites, he built a house and lived with his family, leading a seemingly respectable life while continuing his thefts in Bengaluru.

His Method of Stealing

Paramesh’s technique was simple yet cunning. He would arrive at wedding halls dressed neatly to blend in with guests. As the Mangalsutra tying ceremony captured everyone’s attention, he would:

Pretend to talk on his mobile phone near the wedding stage

Slip quietly into the bride or groom’s room

Steal jewelry, cash, and valuables left unattended

Escape unnoticed while the family remained distracted by rituals

Police Crack Down, Multiple Cases Solved

With his arrest, police have solved eight pending theft cases reported across Basavanagudi, Kengeri, Magadi Road, and Kamakshipalya police stations. Officials confirmed that 400 grams of gold jewelry worth ₹36.91 lakh and ₹91,000 in cash were recovered from Paramesh.

The Magadi Road police have termed this a major breakthrough, bringing relief to families who had suffered theft during their most auspicious occasions.