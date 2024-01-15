Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru gears up for South India's largest multimodal logistics park

    Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, is gearing up to boost its infrastructure with the construction of South India's largest Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP). This ambitious project, located at Obalapur on the northern outskirts of the city, is poised to transform the logistics landscape of the region. Full-scale construction is scheduled to commence in March, marking a significant milestone in the city's pursuit of economic growth and efficient transportation.
     

    Bengaluru gears up for South India's largest multimodal logistics park
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    The MMLP project, led by Bengaluru MMLP Private Limited, boasts an impressive budget of Rs 1,770 crore. Covering a vast expanse of 400 acres, the logistics park is designed to offer comprehensive facilities, including logistics services, warehousing, and cold storage. The primary objective is to optimize logistics costs, with the ambitious target of reducing the overall expenditure from 13% to 9%, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of exports from the region.
    Also ReadGoa murder case: Husband confronts Bengaluru CEO, Suchana Seth denies son’s murder

    The logistics park is projected to achieve a substantial storage capacity of approximately 30 million metric tons by the year 2070. Such extensive storage capabilities are expected to catalyze industrial growth not only in Bengaluru but also in neighboring districts such as Tumkur. Additionally, the establishment of the logistics park is anticipated to alleviate traffic congestion by diverting the inflow of trucks delivering goods to the city.

    Truckers can unload goods from Mumbai or Delhi at the MMLP at any time, allowing for efficient stockpiling in the logistics park's cold storage facilities. This streamlined process eliminates the need for truckers to navigate city clearances, reducing bribery concerns and enabling businesses to plan more effectively.

    The project is a collaborative effort, with a majority share (51.29%) held by the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), an entity under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) holds a significant stake of 32.38%, and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) follows with 16.33%. In August 2023, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) entered into an agreement with private firm PATH for a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) arrangement through Bengaluru Logistics Park Private Limited.

    The strategic location of the logistics park ensures seamless connectivity through various modes of transportation. The Bengaluru-Hubli-Mumbai rail line to the South, an industrial park being developed by KIADB to the east, and the Dabuspet-Doddaballapur-Hosakote extension of the Ring Road (NH-648) to the north contribute to the logistics park's accessibility. Moreover, the satellite ring road will enhance connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport and Chennai Port via the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway.

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hanagal gang rape: Police actions cast doubt, survivor left to fend for herself

    Hanagal gang rape: Police actions cast doubt, survivor left to fend for herself

    Bengaluru man finds metal piece in Shawarma ordered via Swiggy, sparks concerns over food safety

    Bengaluru man finds metal piece in Shawarma ordered via Swiggy, sparks concerns over food safety

    Karnataka: Forest poachers kill 11 peacocks using poisonous seeds in Belagavi; here what the law states vkp

    Karnataka: Forest poachers kill 11 peacocks using poisonous seeds in Belagavi; here what the law states

    Condition of 196 toilers under BBMP deplorable: KSLSA's report to Karnataka HC vkp

    Condition of 196 toilets under BBMP deplorable: KSLSA's report to Karnataka HC

    Bengaluru: Dead fly found in liquor bottle at bar near Electronic City vkp

    Bengaluru: Dead fly found in liquor bottle at bar near Electronic City

    Recent Stories

    Explained: How do environmental factors impact the fashion industry RKK

    Explained: How do environmental factors impact the fashion industry

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Tsitsipas survives early scare; beats Bergs to seal Round 2 berth (WATCH) osf

    Australian Open 2024: Tsitsipas survives early scare; beats Bergs to seal Round 2 berth (WATCH)

    Hyderabad Army soldier bleeds to death as banned Chinese manja slits throat while commuting to work gcw

    Hyderabad: Army soldier bleeds to death as banned Chinese manja slits throat while commuting to work

    Actor-politician Suresh Gopi presents golden crown to Lady of Lourdes Church in Kerala's Thrissur anr

    Actor-politician Suresh Gopi presents golden crown to Lady of Lourdes Church in Kerala's Thrissur

    Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan lauds Vikrant Massey starrer '12th Fail'; hails director Vidhu Vinod Chopra ATG

    'Fighter' actor Hrithik Roshan lauds Vikrant Massey starrer '12th Fail'; hails director Vidhu Vinod Chopra

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon