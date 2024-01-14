Goa murder case: Husband confronts Bengaluru CEO, Suchana Seth denies son’s murder

Suchana Seth, accused of killing her four-year-old son at a service apartment in Goa, was made to confront her estranged husband by the authorities on Saturday. The official said Raman asked Suchana why she had killed their son. She outrightly denied doing that and blamed him for her condition.

Suchana Seth, accused of killing her 4-year-old son, was made to confront her estranged husband by the authorities on Saturday. Suchana Seth firmly said that Venkat Raman was to blame for her situation when he confronted her on Saturday, accusing her of killing their four-year-old kid.

The couple, embroiled in a divorce battle and domestic violence case, confronted each other for 15 minutes. The brief confrontation took place at a police station in Goa and was mostly a verbal quarrel and blame game.

The child must have indicated a desire to see his father, according to Venkat, the estranged husband, who was away when the alleged murder in Goa's service flat took place. Venkat believes that this would have caused Suchana to kill the boy in a fit of wrath.

According to media reports, a police official said, "Suchana was asked by Raman why she killed their kid. She blamed him for her condition and categorically denied doing it. Suchana informed Raman that he was free and she was under police custody. Raman questioned her in return, asking how their kid had died if she hadn't killed him."

Meanwhile, police recorded Raman's five-page statement in which he said that Suchana had always suspected him of being aggressive and that he would take their son with him. In 2023, she moved out of his home with the child and filed for divorce in Bengaluru's family court.

As part of the nearly finalised divorce, the father was restricted from meeting their son. The spouse was forbidden from going inside Suchana Seth's home or getting in touch with her kid by phone or by any other means as per the conditions of a restraining order that was granted on August 18, 2022.

Suchana Seth was arrested on Tuesday while she was en route to Bengaluru from Goa. A Goa court sent her to six-day police custody after her arrest. A detailed probe into the chilling murder case is underway.