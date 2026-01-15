The Greater Bengaluru Authority has launched a citywide door-to-door survey to identify property tax evasion through false self-assessment declarations. Surveyors will verify 22 lakh properties using app-based data and satellite imagery.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has launched an extensive door-to-door property survey across the city to identify property owners evading property tax by furnishing false or incorrect details. As part of the exercise, notices are being issued to owners found to have misrepresented information under the Self-Assessment Scheme (SAS), officials said.

Bengaluru has around 22 lakh properties currently under the property tax net, with owners required to declare property details and pay tax through self-assessment. However, authorities have found that a significant number of property owners have underreported or misclassified their properties to reduce their tax liability. To address this issue, the GBA has decided to physically inspect every property in the city through a structured audit.

Ward-Wise Survey Across Five City Corporations

The survey covers all 369 wards across the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority. One surveyor has been assigned to each ward, and the exercise will be carried out over the next three months.

Revenue department staff will conduct field surveys and upload data in real time. Based on the information collected, an inspection team will verify whether property owners have accurately declared details while paying property tax. If discrepancies or false declarations are confirmed, property owners will be issued notices directing them to pay the outstanding tax amount.

Details to Be Collected Through Dedicated Survey App

To streamline the process, the GBA has developed a dedicated mobile application for the survey. All data will be collected and recorded digitally through this app.

Surveyors will capture the geo-location of each property, photographs, number of floors, usage type (residential or commercial), property measurements, and whether the building is old or newly constructed. This data will form the basis for property tax reassessment.

Satellite Imagery to Aid Verification

Officials said satellite imagery of every property in Bengaluru has already been procured. The information gathered by surveyors will be cross-verified with satellite data and existing tax records. Calculations will be made based on verified measurements and usage, following which discrepancies in tax declarations will be identified.

18,000 Properties to Be Surveyed Daily

Each of the 369 surveyors has been assigned a daily target of surveying at least 50 properties. This translates to approximately 18,000 properties being surveyed every day.

At this pace, the GBA aims to complete the survey of all properties in the city within the next three months.

₹3,000 Crore Collection Target by End of March

For the 2025–26 financial year, the Greater Bengaluru Authority has set a property tax collection target of ₹6,700 crore. So far, ₹3,760 crore has been collected.

With just two-and-a-half months remaining in the financial year, the authority needs to collect nearly ₹3,000 crore more. Officials said the intensified survey and verification drive is crucial to meeting this target by identifying tax evasion and correcting false declarations.

15% Decline in Property Tax Collection

Property tax collections have witnessed a notable decline this year. In the previous financial year (2024–25), ₹4,448 crore had been collected by January. In comparison, the current fiscal year has recorded collections of only ₹3,760 crore so far — a drop of nearly 15 per cent.

City Corporation-Wise Property Tax Collection (As of January 9)

City Corporation Target (₹ Crore) Collected (₹ Crore)

Bengaluru Central 1,273.78 701.11

Bengaluru East 1,673.46 980.16

Bengaluru North 1,242.33 630.20

Bengaluru South 1,228.85 712.92

Bengaluru West 1,281.59 733.64

Total 6,700.00 3,758.03

Verification Drive Underway

The verification of property tax payments is already underway, with revenue department teams conducting inspections across the city.

“The process of verifying property tax declarations is ongoing, and inspections are being carried out systematically,” said Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner, Greater Bengaluru Authority.