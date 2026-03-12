Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar urged BJP MPs to address the state's LPG shortage in Parliament. He criticised the Centre for its inaction and poor foreign policy, warning of severe impact on hotels, the public, and a potential rise in prices.

Dy CM Slams Centre, BJP MPs Over LPG Shortage

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday demanded that the BJP MPs from the state raise the issue of LPG shortage in the Parliament and resolve the issue, according to a release.

"The MPs speak on all kinds of issues. Instead, they should raise the issue of LPG shortage in the Parliament and get justice to the people of the state," DK Shivakumar said while speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence.

"The shortage of LPG cylinders is causing a lot of problems for the public. But none of the BJP MPs are speaking up on this issue. The price hike for LPG is also affecting people, but the State government can't do anything about it as the Centre is responsible for the LPG prices. The Centre isn't clarifying its foreign policy also," he hit out.

"The stand of the Centre on the issue is condemnable. It must ensure that there is no inconvenience to the people. We don't know how worse the situation will get. The autorickshaws run on LPG have already stopped plying," he added.

'Entire Country is Boiling': Shivakumar Warns of Business Closures

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday accused the central government of failing to respond adequately to commercial LPG cylinder shortages, saying the situation could severely affect hotels, hospitals and other establishments.

He also added that the shortage could force restaurants and hotels across the country to shut operations due to a lack of cooking gas, warning that it may also lead to a sharp rise in prices.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "Today, the entire country is boiling. All hotels want to close because they don't have gas. All prices will shoot up. Everyone has to look at alternatives like firewood, electric stoves, or kerosene stoves."

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister criticised the central government for a lack of response to the issue and called for a broader discussion on the matter. "The central government is not reacting to it. Foreign policy is going from bad to worse. The central government should debate this, come out with a stand, and involve all parliament members to give their opinions," he said.

The remarks came amid reports of a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in several areas amid the West Asia crisis and raised concerns among restaurant owners, hotel operators and other businesses that rely heavily on gas supplies for daily operations. (ANI)