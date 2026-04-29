Bengaluru police have filed a chargesheet against a man accused of posing as an Officer on Special Duty to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and cheating a doctor from Jammu and Kashmir of ₹2.70 crore in a fraudulent land deal case.

Bengaluru police have concluded their investigation and filed a chargesheet against HN Sujayendra in the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court. He has been accused of cheating a doctor from Jammu and Kashmir of ₹2.70 crore by falsely claiming to be an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and promising him a valuable land deal.

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How the Alleged Con Started?

According to the chargesheet, Sujayendra, a resident of RPC Layout in Vijayanagar, initially gained the trust of the Yadugiri Yatiraja Math in Malleshwaram by donating money for its development. Over time, he became close to the Swamiji and was allowed to accompany him on religious visits across India.

During these visits, he allegedly used the opportunity to meet politicians, senior officials, and ministers, clicking photographs with them. He later used these images to project himself as a well-connected and influential person among devotees.

Targeting A Doctor

In 2021, Sujayendra allegedly met Dr Raja Langer, a doctor and devotee, at the Srinagar branch of the Math. The two developed contact over time, and Dr Langer and his family also visited the Bengaluru Math on several occasions.

In 2023, Sujayendra reportedly invited Dr Langer to his residence and offered him a land investment opportunity near Bengaluru Airport. He claimed the property belonged to the Math and was being developed under a project called ‘Heritage Homes’, assuring high returns.

Trusting his claims, Dr Langer transferred ₹1.50 crore to the bank account of Srinivasa Construction, a company owned by Sujayendra. Later, he was allegedly pressured to pay an additional ₹1.20 crore, taking the total payment to ₹2.70 crore.

Threats And Bounced Cheques

When Dr Langer sought updates on the property, Sujayendra allegedly delayed the process citing technical issues and later demanded more money. He is also accused of threatening the doctor, stating that he would not receive a refund if he refused to pay.

When the victim insisted on registration of the plot, Sujayendra allegedly admitted that the property deal could not be completed and promised to return the money. However, he continued to delay repayment.

Eventually, he issued five cheques for the total amount, all of which bounced.

Police Complaint And Chargesheet Findings

Following repeated failures to recover the money, Dr Langer approached Vijayanagar police and lodged a complaint against Sujayendra, as well as the Math’s Swamiji and administrator.

The chargesheet states that Sujayendra had a clear intention to cheat and allegedly misused forged seals of the Union Home Ministry and the Karnataka government, along with fake official letterheads, to gain credibility.

Investigators also found that he allegedly misused his position as a trustee of the Math to influence and defraud multiple individuals by promising real estate deals linked to Math properties.

Police further noted that during interrogation, Sujayendra reportedly admitted to cheating several people using similar methods.