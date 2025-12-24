In response, authorities have pledged to increase patrols in vulnerable areas and are urging the public to remain vigilant. The investigation is ongoing, with officials examining all available leads.

In a shocking incident near Bengaluru, four engineering students were reportedly held hostage and robbed of ₹1.5 lakh, according to an update shared by the Karnataka Portfolio X account. The incident has raised concerns about student safety on roads frequented by commuters and college goers.

The four students — whose identities have not been publicly disclosed — were travelling together when they were intercepted by unidentified assailants. The attackers allegedly held the students at a location outside the city and forcibly took cash amounting to ₹1.5 lakh from them. The circumstances that led to the confrontation, including whether the victims were threatened with weapons or coerced, have not been fully detailed in the initial report.

Local residents and commuters have expressed alarm at the brazen nature of the crime, which unfolded on what is generally considered a well‑traveled route. Authorities are said to be taking the matter seriously, with police teams examining CCTV footage, questioning witnesses, and tracking potential leads in the hopes of apprehending those responsible. As of the latest updates, the suspects remain at large.

The incident underscores growing concerns over public safety for students and young professionals travelling after dark on highways and connecting roads around Bengaluru — a city known for its large population of commuting students. Law enforcement sources have indicated they will increase patrols in vulnerable areas and urge commuters to remain vigilant and travel in groups when possible.

Families of the victims are reported to be cooperating with police, and no injuries have been confirmed at this stage. Continued updates from official channels are expected as the investigation progresses.