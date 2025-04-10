user
Delhi cops bust IPL 2025 racket during PBKS vs CSK clash, 2 nabbed

Delhi Police busts IPL 2025 betting racket in Narela, arrests two with cash, gadgets, and betting records.

ANI |Published: Apr 10, 2025, 9:15 AM IST

The Delhi Police's special staff of the outer north district arrested two individuals from the Swatantra Nagar area of PS Narela for their involvement in an IPL betting racket. The operation was part of a broader effort to combat gambling activities during the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

According to the Delhi Police, in a major breakthrough against illegal betting activities during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, the Delhi Police's Narela Police Station successfully busted a gambling racket operating in Swatantra Nagar, Narela, here in the national capital. IPL betting is illegal under provisions of the Prevention of Gambling Act and the Telegraph Act.

Accused caught red-handed during PBKS vs CSK

The arrested individuals were caught red-handed while engaging in betting activities. A total of five mobile phones, one sophisticated device connecting all the phones at one place known as Dabba, along with an LED TV and books in which betting details were written, were recovered from the accused persons.

On April 8, around 6:00 PM, a confidential informant approached the police and reported that an individual in Swatantra Nagar, Narela, had been organizing illegal betting on IPL cricket matches for several days. The tip-off specifically pointed to betting being conducted using multiple mobile phones and other electronic gadgets during the IPL match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Seizure of betting equipment and cash

After receiving the information, the team reached the site at Water Plant, Swatantra Nagar, Narela, and confirmed the situation. At around 10:40 PM, the team conducted a raid. Inside an office room, two individuals were found engaged in live betting activity during the 20-20 IPL match (PBKS vs CSK), which was broadcast live on a Sony LED TV via an app named "OM777."

Rohit Kumar was found making handwritten entries related to betting transactions, while Tejender Singh was operating a communication device (dabba phone) connected to several mobile phones.

Total Cash: Rs. 20,000 in Rs. 500 denomination notes, Mobile Phones (5) with active SIMs used for betting communications, Five Smart Mobile phones, One brown communication box (dabba) with a connected microphone, One diary used to record betting transactions, One Sony LED TV, Model Full HD TS01, displaying the betting app recovered.

