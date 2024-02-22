Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Fire blazes down newly opened fish shop at Sampige road in Malleshwaram

    A fire broke out at a fish shop on Malleswaram Sampige Road, suspected arson, quick-thinking bystanders attempted to extinguish the flames. Firefighters arrived promptly. Another fire occurred at a paper box factory in Gangamma Temple station jurisdiction Bangalore, causing property damage but no casualties were reported. Firefighters contained the flames.

    Bengaluru: Fire blazes down newly opened fish shop at Sampige road in Malleshwaram vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

    A fire broke out at a fish shop located on Malleswaram Sampige Road, causing panic among locals as they struggled to extinguish the flames. Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke billowing from the shop as flames engulfed the premises. Quick-thinking bystanders rushed to the scene, attempting to put out the fire using water sourced from a nearby public toilet.

    Authorities suspect foul play, as this isn't the first time the shop has been targeted by arsonists. The owner had only recently reopened the establishment after purchasing it just ten days ago. The shop had remained closed for several years before Kutty's ownership.

    Firefighters arrived promptly at the scene to assess the situation and assist in containing the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by local authorities.

    Fire burns down Paper box manufacturing factory in Bengaluru

    Another fire erupted in a paper box manufacturing factory located in the Gangamma Temple station jurisdiction Bangalore, causing property damage but fortunately resulting in no reported casualties.

    Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene, assessing the situation and beginning efforts to contain the flames. The fire, which engulfed the factory premises, posed a significant threat to the surrounding area. As of now, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties resulting from the fire.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 1:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Class 12 student found dead by hanging in Hassan hostel due to alleged harassment of warden vkp

    Karnataka: Class 12 student found dead by hanging in Hassan hostel due to alleged harassment of warden

    Bengaluru: UP Police officer's son detained and later released at KIA for allegedly using 'Terrorist' word vkp

    Bengaluru: UP Police officer's son detained and later released at KIA for allegedly using 'Terrorist' word

    Karnataka Assembly passes Religious endowment bill: 10% of temple income to go to government vkp

    Karnataka Assembly passes Religious endowment bill: 10% of temple income to go to government

    Karnataka assembly clears bill banning hookah; those 21 years of age will not get cigarettes vkp

    Karnataka assembly clears bill banning hookah; those below 21 years of age will not get cigarettes

    Karnataka government launches virtual hearing for 'Drunk and Drive' cases

    Karnataka government launches virtual hearing for 'Drunk and Drive' cases

    Recent Stories

    AI experts and leaders call for tighter regulations to combat deepfakes; open letter gains over 750 signatures snt

    AI experts and leaders call for tighter regulations to combat deepfakes; open letter gains over 750 signatures

    Exercise Dharma Guardian: India, Japan to hold wargames in Rajasthan

    Exercise Dharma Guardian: India, Japan to hold wargames in Rajasthan

    Karnataka: Class 12 student found dead by hanging in Hassan hostel due to alleged harassment of warden vkp

    Karnataka: Class 12 student found dead by hanging in Hassan hostel due to alleged harassment of warden

    'Necessary steps will be taken against animal-human conflict in Wayanad,' says Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav rkn

    'Necessary steps will be taken against animal-human conflict in Wayanad,' says Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

    Inside Rakul-Jackky's wedding: Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar share pictures from dreamy ceremony RKK

    Inside Rakul-Jackky's wedding: Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar share pictures from dreamy ceremony

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon