Bengaluru markets witnessed a festival rush ahead of Ayudha Pooja as flower and fruit prices soared. Sevanthi, jasmine, roses and fruits saw sharp price hikes, leaving shoppers unhappy as they bought essential items for the celebrations.

Bengaluru’s markets witnessed a massive rush of shoppers on Sunday as residents made last-minute purchases of flowers, fruits, banana stems and ash gourds for Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami. Despite the sharp rise in prices, customers thronged markets across the city to complete their festival shopping. From K.R. Market to Malleshwaram and Jayanagar, shoppers purchased essential pooja items even as vendors charged significantly higher prices than during last year’s festive season.

Customers crowded major market hubs, including K.R. Market, Malleshwaram, Yeshwanthpur, Gandhi Bazaar and Jayanagar, to buy items for the celebrations.

A pair of banana stems, commonly used for vehicle pooja, was priced at up to Rs 120 in different parts of the city. Bunches of mango leaves cost between Rs 30 and Rs 50, while ash gourds were sold for Rs 100 to Rs 150 each, depending on their size.

Flower Prices Soar Ahead of Ayudha Pooja

Flower prices have risen sharply ahead of the festival. Sevanthi flowers, which previously cost a maximum of Rs 80 per kg, are now selling for as much as Rs 400 per kg. Loose roses, which earlier cost Rs 80, are now priced at Rs 250, while Kanakambara prices have surged from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000.

Jasmine prices have climbed from the earlier range of Rs 700 to Rs 1,000 to between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,000. Roses are also selling for up to Rs 500 per kg.

Fruit Prices Double in Bengaluru Markets

Fruit prices have also increased significantly, with several varieties reportedly costing nearly twice as much as before. Apples are selling for between Rs 220 and Rs 355 per kg. Butter fruit and pomegranates are priced at Rs 250 each, while sapota costs Rs 85 and mosambi Rs 83. Yelakki bananas are selling for as much as Rs 120.

The higher prices have added to the cost of festival shopping, prompting many customers to limit their purchases to the quantities required for the celebrations.

Poor Monsoon Rains Affect Market Supply

Reduced crop yields following poor monsoon rainfall have contributed to the rise in flower and fruit prices, according to traders. Prices are significantly higher than during last year’s festival season.

Traders at K.R. Market said prices typically increase by around 5 to 10 per cent each year during the festive period. However, prices have reportedly risen by as much as 50 per cent for some items this year, leaving customers unhappy with the sudden increase.

Flowers and fruits are arriving in Bengaluru from Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur and Doddaballapur. Supplies are also coming from neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Customers Buy Only Essential Festival Items

Shoppers at K.R. Market said they had little choice but to buy flowers and fruits for Ayudha Pooja, as the festival comes only once a year. However, given the steep prices, many said they were purchasing only what they needed.

Customers are hoping that prices will ease once the festive rush subsides. Until then, many households are trying to balance their festival requirements with the increased cost of essential pooja items.