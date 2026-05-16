A chance reunion at Bengaluru airport between a former employee and his ex-manager nearly 16 years after they last worked together has gone viral after an old workplace controversy unexpectedly resurfaced, turning a seemingly warm interaction into an intensely awkward moment.

A chance reunion at Bengaluru airport between a former employee and his ex-manager nearly 16 years after they last worked together has gone viral after an old workplace controversy unexpectedly resurfaced, turning a seemingly warm interaction into an intensely awkward moment.

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The incident was shared on Reddit’s popular r/IndianWorkplace forum under the striking title, “My Ex-Manager Remembered Everything Except Accountability,” triggering widespread conversations around toxic office culture, withheld relieving letters, and unresolved workplace conflicts.

In his post, the man revealed that he had joined a multinational company in 2008 straight out of college as an electrical engineering graduate. He spent close to two years with the organisation before deciding to resign during the recession period after securing a scientific role in the central government sector.

While he claimed he performed well professionally, he admitted growing increasingly frustrated with what he described as “monotonous work,” relentless travel to remote project sites, and visible office favouritism that left him disillusioned with corporate life.

Recalling his resignation process, the man said the company’s HR department personally engaged with him and even sought candid feedback during his exit interview. According to him, he openly discussed the workplace issues he had experienced, after which the organisation agreed to release him early instead of enforcing the standard three-month notice period.

But one unresolved issue continued to linger long after his departure.

The man alleged that his manager had assured him he would receive his relieving letter on his final working day — a promise that, according to him, was never fulfilled. Despite repeated reminders and several follow-ups, he claimed the manager continuously avoided the matter.

Eventually, he decided to stop pursuing the document altogether and moved on to focus on building his government career.

Sixteen years later, the man unexpectedly came face-to-face with the same former manager at Bengaluru airport.

According to the Reddit post, the former boss immediately recognised him and even praised his professional growth over the years. But the atmosphere reportedly changed the moment the man casually mentioned the long-forgotten relieving letter issue.

The Redditor claimed his former manager’s expression instantly shifted. Moments later, the senior executive allegedly got up abruptly and walked away without uttering another word.

Reflecting on the bizarre exchange, the man admitted he was stunned by the reaction, especially considering how much time had passed since the incident.

He wrote that he found it difficult to understand why someone so senior and seemingly close to retirement would react so emotionally to a simple factual reminder from 2010.

The post soon exploded online, with many users sharing similar experiences involving workplace politics, managerial ego, and withheld documents.

Several commenters speculated that the manager’s reaction may have stemmed more from guilt than anger, arguing that unresolved professional misconduct often lingers in people’s minds for years.

Others pointed out the irony of the situation, noting that while the former employee appeared to have moved on long ago, the manager’s reaction suggested the episode still carried emotional weight.