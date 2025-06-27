A 75-year-old man in Bengaluru was arrested for killing his wife after a fight over food in Mathikere village near Magadi. The accused, Rangaiah, fled the scene and was arrested at the Ramanagar KSRTC bus stand. Domestic violence suspected.

Bengaluru: A 75-year-old grocery shop owner, identified as Rangaiah, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering his wife following an argument over food. The incident took place in Mathikere village near Magadi in south Bengaluru.

Victim killed with spear-knife during morning quarrel

The victim, R Thimmamma, had reportedly been attacked on the head with a spear-knife, a tool typically used for peeling coconuts, during a domestic quarrel. Rangaiah fled the scene after the attack.

Frequent quarrels led to separation

According to police, Rangaiah often argued with Thimmamma, frequently accusing her of making tasteless food. Frustrated by the ongoing verbal abuse, Thimmamma had previously left him and moved in with their younger daughter in Magadi.

Last Sunday, Rangaiah persuaded Thimmamma to return home, promising to stop the arguments. However, tensions flared again on Thursday morning, leading to the fatal incident.

Accused traced and arrested in Ramanagar

Tracking down Rangaiah proved difficult, as he did not use a mobile phone. His family informed the police that he often visited Tirumala in Tirupati. Based on this tip, officers alerted counterparts in Ramanagar and arrested Rangaiah at the KSRTC bus stand before he could board a bus to Bengaluru.