Enforcement Directorate raids 30 locations linked to former DMK worker in Tamil Nadu; check details

Jaffar Sadiq, who faced expulsion from the Tamil Nadu ruling party DMK after being implicated in the drug trafficking case, was taken into custody by the NCB last month. The former DMK worker's name emerged during the course of the NCB's investigation into the multi-crore drug racket.

In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday (April 9) conducted raids across 30 locations in Tamil Nadu, targeting properties associated with Jaffar Sadiq, a former DMK worker and film producer who was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a staggering Rs 2,000 crore drug trafficking case.

The raid locations include Sadiq's residence in Chennai's Santhome area, his office premises situated in Mylapore, and a warehouse located in Perungudi. Additionally, the ED has widened its probe to encompass premises linked to Sadiq's partners, intensifying the scrutiny on the sprawling network allegedly involved in the illgal drug trade.

ED seeks 14 days judicial custody for BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Jaffar Sadiq, who faced expulsion from the Tamil Nadu ruling party DMK after being implicated in the drug trafficking case, was taken into custody by the NCB last month. The former DMK worker's name emerged during the course of the NCB's investigation into the multi-crore drug racket.

Alarming revelations surfaced following Sadiq's arrest, as he allegedly disclosed to the NCB that he had disbursed Rs 7 lakh to Chief Minister MK Stalin's son and state Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Out of this amount, Rs 5 lakh was purportedly designated as flood-relief funds, while the remaining Rs 2 lakh constituted contributions for the DMK.

According to NCB officials, Sadiq presided over a well-entrenched drug syndicate that facilitated the dispatch of 45 consignments over the past three years to various international destinations, collectively containing approximately 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine, a key ingredient used in manufacturing narcotics.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka man chops off finger to pray for PM Modi's win

Prior to his arrest, Sadiq had evaded law enforcement authorities, embarking on a multi-city tour spanning Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. His evasion came to an end after the NCB conducted raids in Delhi in February, leading to his eventual arrest and the subsequent widening of the investigative net by the Enforcement Directorate.