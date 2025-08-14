Bengaluru may observe a two-day alcohol ban on Aug 15-16 ahead of Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami, as per reports. No official confirmation has been issued, and pubs say they have received no communication so far.

Bengaluru may observe a two-day alcohol ban on August 15 and 16, ahead of Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, as per reports. The move is expected to affect all bars, pubs, restaurants, clubs, and liquor stores across the city, aiming to maintain peace, ensure public safety, and prevent disturbances during large public gatherings. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Why The Double Dry Day?

According to reports, officials have proposed the two-day liquor ban to ensure law and order during Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. With processions, public events, and festivities planned across Bengaluru, authorities are reportedly taking proactive measures to minimise potential disturbances.

Independence Day And Dry Day Norms

Independence Day is classified as a mandatory dry day across India, which means alcohol sales and consumption are prohibited nationwide on August 15 every year. The liquor ban on Krishna Janmashtami, August 16, is traditionally observed in Karnataka, although it is not mandatory in other states. While official notifications are pending, authorities are expected to enforce the ban following precedent.

No Official Confirmation Yet

As of now, there has been no official confirmation of the two-day liquor ban on the excise department’s website.

When contacted, a popular pub in the city’s Indiranagar area stated that no official communication had been received so far.

“We will be serving liquor as of now,” the management said.

Ganesh Chaturthi May Also Bring Restrictions

Ganesh Chaturthi, beginning on August 27, is another festival likely to bring temporary liquor restrictions in Bengaluru. The ten-day celebration honours Lord Ganesha with cultural parades, musical events, and public gatherings, culminating in grand immersion ceremonies on September 6, known as Anantha Chaturdashi.

Possible Additional Restrictions During Visarjan

While only the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi is officially listed as a dry day, the Excise Department may impose temporary bans during idol immersion processions to ensure crowd safety and facilitate smooth management of large gatherings. However, no official notification regarding additional restrictions has been issued yet.