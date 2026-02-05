Bengaluru Police have stepped up surveillance on chemical factories and Thai tourists following raids that exposed illegal drug manufacturing units. Inspections have been ordered amid concerns over narcotics smuggling and misuse of licences.

Following a series of raids by police teams from other states on illegal drug manufacturing units operating in Karnataka, Bengaluru Police have intensified surveillance of chemical factories across the city. The police are also keeping a close watch on tourists arriving from Thailand, amid growing concerns over drug smuggling networks linked to the country. The heightened alert follows recent crackdowns that exposed large-scale narcotics operations masquerading as legitimate businesses.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Commissioner Orders Inspection Of Chemical Units

Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has issued a circular to all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), directing them to conduct thorough inspections of chemical manufacturing units, distributors and sellers across Bengaluru. Officers have been instructed to submit comprehensive reports detailing factory operations, raw material usage, financial transactions and distribution networks. Officials said strict action would be taken without hesitation if any illegal activity is detected.

Raids Expose Drug Factories In Karnataka

The intensified checks follow recent raids by Maharashtra Police, who uncovered a drug manufacturing unit operating under the guise of a furniture factory on the outskirts of Bengaluru. In another incident, Maharashtra Police and officials from the National Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted separate raids in Mysuru, where two illegal drug factories were detected. These revelations triggered strong reactions across the political spectrum.

Political Heat Over ‘Udta Karnataka’ Allegations

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the state police had failed to detect drug factories operating in Karnataka. Opposition leaders from the BJP and JD(S) seized on the issue, accusing the government of turning the state into ‘Udta Karnataka’. In response to the criticism and developments, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner has now decided to crack down on chemical factories operating in the city.

Police Searches Planned Across 1,600 Chemical Factories

There are approximately 1,600 chemical factories operating within Bengaluru city limits. Police teams from respective divisions will visit and inspect each unit as per the detailed guidelines outlined in the circular. Officials told the media that inspections will cover production processes, sales records, worker details, finances, raw material sourcing and distributor networks. Departments such as the Drug Controller will also be involved in the exercise.

CCB Keeps Close Watch On Thai Tourists

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has stepped up efforts to dismantle drug smuggling networks with links to Thailand, particularly involving hydro ganja worth crores of rupees. Investigations by Customs and Bengaluru Police revealed that drugs were being smuggled into the state from Thailand.

Police from Mahalakshmi Layout and Amrutahalli police stations have separately arrested two gangs that allegedly sent individuals on free trips to Thailand to smuggle drugs.

Seizures Highlight International Smuggling Links

In a major seizure, a team led by CCB DCP Raja Imam Qasim intercepted hydro ganja worth crores that had arrived illegally via post from Bangkok at the Chamarajpet international post office.

Based on these findings, the CCB has begun monitoring tourists travelling to and from Thailand, particularly those undertaking frequent, short-duration trips.

Intelligence Gathering And Financial Scrutiny

Sources said a special team led by DCP Qasim is collecting detailed information on individuals who frequently travel to Bangkok, those who return within a day, and their backgrounds. Alongside this, police are gathering data on financial transactions, factory operations and chemical sales to identify any links to narcotics production or trafficking.

Warning Issued To Chemical Factory Owners

Amid allegations of misuse of chemical units for drug production, CCB officials held a meeting with chemical factory owners and distributors in the city. DCP Qasim issued a stern warning, stating that any misuse of government licences or assistance in illegal drug manufacturing would invite strict legal action.