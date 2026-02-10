Bengaluru police intensified their anti-drug drive, arresting over 1,000 drug addicts and 179 peddlers while seizing narcotics worth ₹8.19 crore between January 1 and February 7. The operation covered factories, pharmacies, warehouses.

Bengaluru police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking in the city, arresting more than 1,000 drug addicts and seizing narcotics worth ₹8.19 crore over the past month. The large-scale operation, aimed at dismantling drug networks and curbing substance abuse, was conducted across the city between January 1 and February 7.

City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said the operation was part of a sustained effort to curb drug manufacturing, trafficking and sale within Bengaluru’s limits.

Extensive Citywide Inspections Conducted

As part of the operation, police inspected a wide range of establishments suspected of links to drug manufacturing or distribution. These included 297 chemical factories, 1,503 warehouses, 2,164 pharmacies, 2,140 pan shops, and 1,251 retail outlets located near schools and colleges.

In addition, 384 travel agencies, 481 parcel service companies, and 1,509 commercial shops were checked. Police also interrogated 3,227 rowdies and 572 repeat offenders previously booked in drug-related cases, the Commissioner said.

109 Drug Trafficking Cases Registered

Based on intelligence inputs indicating the involvement of certain individuals in narcotics sales, police registered 109 cases and arrested 179 drug peddlers during the operation.

Legal action was also taken against drug consumers, with 839 cases registered and 1,038 drug addicts arrested, Singh added.

Drugs Worth ₹8.19 Crore Seized

Police seized a substantial quantity of narcotics during the operation, including 278.35 kg of ganja, 8.918 kg of hydro ganja, 2.493 kg of synthetic drugs, along with 509 tablets and 38 strips of banned substances. The total value of the seized drugs is estimated at ₹8.19 crore.

Police Vow Continued Crackdown

Reiterating the city police’s commitment to tackling the drug menace, Commissioner Singh said operations against the manufacture and sale of narcotics would continue with intelligence inputs and coordination with multiple departments.