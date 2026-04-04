Bengaluru’s first double-decker flyover at Silk Board junction will open in one week. The new ramps connecting HSR Layout, BTM Layout, and Ragigudda are expected to reduce traffic congestion by 80%, saving commuters significant time during peak hours.

Commuters in South Bengaluru are set to enjoy significant relief as the city’s first double-decker flyover at the Silk Board junction is scheduled to be fully opened to the public in just one week. The long-awaited project is expected to drastically reduce traffic congestion on one of the city’s busiest corridors, improving travel times for thousands of motorists every day.

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Traffic Congestion Expected to Drop by 80 Percent

According to senior traffic police officials, once the flyover’s ramp becomes operational, traffic between HSR Layout and Jayadeva Hospital is likely to decrease by an estimated 80 percent. Following a detailed inspection on April 2, officials gave the green signal for public use. The ramps connecting HSR Layout to BTM Layout and Ragigudda are now fully ready, running just below the Metro’s Yellow Line tracks.

Final Installation Delays Resolved

The project faced delays due to the installation of a massive 42-metre-long steel girder, which has now been successfully completed. While the flyover is technically ready, the official inauguration date has yet to be confirmed. Authorities are coordinating with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s office to finalise the ceremony.

Relief for Daily Commuters

“We have been watching this massive structure stand ready for months,” said Shiva, a resident of BTM Layout.

“We used to joke that it was a high-tech jogging track. It is a relief to hear it is finally opening for vehicles.” Commuters are expected to save at least 20 minutes during peak hours, easing the long-standing traffic bottleneck.

Safety Regulations and Speed Limits

For safety reasons, the flyover will have a speed limit of 40 km/h. Only vehicles weighing up to 50 tonnes will be permitted to use it. A portion of the project, including the ramp connecting Ragigudda to Hosur Road, BTM Layout, and HSR Layout, had been partially opened in July 2024. With the full opening imminent, the entire flyover is now ready to significantly improve Bengaluru’s traffic flow.