A frustrated Bengaluru resident took to Reddit, offering half a month's rent to anyone who could help them find a 3BHK flat in areas like Koramangala. The viral post highlighted the challenges of the city's rental market, with many users commenting on the difficulty of the search within the specified budget.

Navigating the rental market may be a headache, especially in a huge city like Bengaluru, where landlords might make odd requests. 'Frustrated' by a similar house-hunting experience, a city resident recently resorted to social media to make an unusual offer to assist them locate a flat. In a Reddit post titled "Find me a 3bhk, I'll pay you half a month's rent! Can be literally anyone," the user said, promising to pay half a month's rent to anyone who could help acquire a 3BHK property in places such as Koramangala or HSR Layout.

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The user wrote: “Yup, you heard that right. Whoever you are, if you know someone who has a good 2.5/3bhk out for rent and if I take that property up, I'm going to pay you half month rent,” adding: "I'm super frustrated looking for good houses. So here it is! Giving this a shot.' The user stated that they required a flat in a nice prime region not far from Koramangala, with a budget of Rs 45,000 to Rs 48,000.

“And yes, like I said, I'm gonna pay you half month rent. We can meet face to face. If you want you can come with me to see the property, if I close, you get half month rent. So yeah, feel free to reach out to me on my DMs,” the user further wrote. As the post gained popularity, several individuals gave flat leads, while others stated that finding a 3BHK within the budget would be challenging.

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Social Media Reacts

"3BHK in 50k is a difficult proposition, but it's not like you won't find it, there are 2bhk for 35k I have seen in my own building. Try independent house instead of a big apartment community, you will have better luck," said one user while another added: "Dm Have leads for Kudlu Gate. Every other area you mentioned you won't get even a decent 2bhk in that."

A third expressed, “Have leads for Kudlu Gate. Every other area you mentioned, you won’t get even a decent 2bhk in that.” A fourth wrote, “Or maybe we can flat hunt together?” The OP responded, “Can do. But I’m looking for 3BHK for myself. Family.”