A Bengaluru woman jokes that passengers must update their families twice after arriving at Kempegowda International Airport—once on landing and again after reaching home. Her humorous observation about long airport-to-home journeys has gone viral online.

Travelling to Bengaluru often comes with a unique experience that many passengers can relate to. Megha, a resident of Bengaluru, recently shared a humorous observation online about the journey from Kempegowda International Airport to the city. She noted that arriving in Bengaluru often involves updating your family twice—once when the flight lands and again after reaching home, which can take around two hours due to traffic and distance. Her post quickly caught the attention of social media users, who found her experience both amusing and relatable.

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Long Journey From Airport To Home

Megha explained that the time it takes to reach the city centre from Kempegowda International Airport can be surprisingly long, even after the plane has landed. She emphasised that Bengaluru Airport might be one of the few places where passengers feel the need to inform their families twice—first upon touching down and then once more after navigating through traffic to reach their homes.

How Did Social Media React?

Her post included a photo of the airport and quickly went viral, sparking reactions from those familiar with the Bengaluru commute.

One user commented: “So true sometimes it takes 4 hours.”

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Another simply wrote: “True.”

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These responses highlight how widely people relate to the quirky yet common experience of navigating Bengaluru’s long airport-to-home journey.