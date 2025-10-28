A delivery agent has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly sexually harassing a 21-year-old Brazilian model at her RT Nagar apartment. Police said the accused, a diploma student, was taken into custody after a formal complaint was filed.

Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident that has sparked outrage, a 21-year-old Brazilian model was allegedly sexually harassed by a Blinkit delivery agent at her apartment in the RT Nagar area earlier this month. The accused, identified as Kumar Rao Pawar, a diploma student working part-time as a delivery agent, has since been arrested by the Bengaluru Police.

According to officials, the incident occurred on October 17 when the model had ordered food through the Blinkit app. During the delivery, the accused reportedly acted inappropriately and touched her in a manner that “violated her dignity.” Shocked and frightened, the woman ran back inside her flat but did not immediately inform the authorities.

The case came to light several days later when the victim, distressed by the ordeal, confided in her roommates and colleagues. Her employer, Karthik Vinayak, upon learning about the incident, helped her approach the RT Nagar Police Station, where a formal complaint was lodged on October 25.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division) Babasab Nemagoud confirmed that the accused was apprehended on the same day the complaint was registered.

Delivery Agent’s Background

Investigations revealed that Pawar was pursuing a diploma course at a private college in Bengaluru and had taken up a part-time role with Blinkit to support himself. Police said he was assigned to deliver the model’s food order on the afternoon of October 17, around 3:20 pm.

During the delivery, Pawar allegedly made unwanted advances and engaged in behaviour that left the model deeply uncomfortable. Fearing for her safety, she retreated to her apartment and decided against raising an alarm at that moment.

Complaint and Investigation

Days after the incident, the victim’s roommates and employer checked the CCTV footage of the apartment complex, which corroborated parts of her account. Based on the evidence, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered, leading to Pawar’s arrest.

Police have confirmed that further investigation is underway, including the verification of digital and visual evidence from the scene.

Company and Police Response

Authorities are now verifying whether the delivery platform had followed adequate background checks before hiring the accused. Police have also urged citizens to report such incidents immediately and assured that strict action will be taken against offenders.

The accused remains in police custody, and charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to sexual harassment and molestation have been invoked.