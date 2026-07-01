The Bengaluru CCB detained 12 Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly staying in India illegally after busting an alleged prostitution racket. Two men were arrested, 10 women were handed over to the FRRO, and deportation proceedings have been initiated.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru has detained 12 Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly residing in India illegally and operating a prostitution racket in the city. Acting on a tip-off, the CCB's Women Protection Wing conducted raids in the Banaswadi and Hennur police station limits, leading to the arrest of two men and the detention of 10 women. All 12 individuals have since been handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further legal action.

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The two arrested men have been identified as Suheg Monsurali, 29, and Mukal, 32. According to the police, the 10 women detained during the operation were also Bangladeshi nationals and have been handed over to the FRRO for verification and further proceedings.

CCB Busts Alleged Prostitution Racket

The CCB received credible information that a prostitution racket was operating in the Banaswadi and Hennur areas. The tip-off suggested that women had been trafficked from Bangladesh and were being forced into prostitution.

Based on the information, a team from the CCB's Women Protection Wing, led by ACP Dharmendra, raided a house linked to the accused a few days ago. During the operation, officials allegedly uncovered evidence indicating that the accused were running a prostitution racket using the women.

Bangladeshi Identity Documents Recovered

During the raid, police recovered Bangladeshi identity cards and other documents from the two accused and the 10 women.

According to investigators, the accused admitted during questioning that they had entered India illegally through West Bengal around two months ago. They also allegedly confessed to paying middlemen at the border thousands of rupees to facilitate the women's illegal entry into India. Police said the group had been living in Bengaluru for the past month.

Social Media Used to Contact Customers

The investigation further revealed that the accused allegedly used social media platforms to upload photographs of the women and contact prospective customers through their network of acquaintances.

All 12 Bangladeshi nationals were subsequently handed over to the FRRO. After verifying their documents, the FRRO confirmed that they had entered India illegally. Their statements have been recorded, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Deportation Process Underway

Sources said the necessary paperwork is being processed to deport all 12 Bangladeshi nationals.

Separate cases have been registered at the Hennur and Banaswadi police stations. The operation was carried out by ACP Dharmendra and his team from the CCB's Women Protection Wing.